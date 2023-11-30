Rylan has hosted This Morning on a number of occasions over the past few months, including his most recent stint early in November when he presented the show alongside Cat Deely.

These are just two of a long list of presenters the ITV daytime show has used in recent months since the departures of regular, long-serving hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield.

Willoughby stepped down from her role as co-host of This Morning in October after 14 years.

This came just months after fellow former host Phillip Schofield walked away from ITV and This Morning after an alleged off-air rift with Willoughby and reports he'd had an affair with a younger male colleague.

Rylan Clark will host This Morning all next week with Emma Willis.

Look who's back! @Rylan and @EmmaWillis present #ThisMorning, all next week! 🎉



Tune in from 10am on Monday 4th December on ITV, STV and ITVX! 📺

The pair will present the show from Monday (December 4) to Friday (December 8), even taking Alison Hammond and Dermot O'Leary's usual Friday timeslot.

Rylan and Emma have hosted the show together in the past back in 2018 and have also presented alongside each other on Big Brother.

ITV is yet to find a long-term replacement for Holly and Phil.

This Morning has seen a number of presenters host the show since their departures including Alison Hammond, Josie Gibson, Rochelle Humes and Craig Doyle.

The Duchess of York, Sarah Ferguson, even co-hosted the show in November.

ITV bosses are hopeful they have found a full-time replacement for Schofield, with reports suggesting Ben Shephard is set to make the move from Good Morning Britain (GMB) - also on ITV - as early as January, the Daily Mail reported.

Fellow GMB presenter Kate Garraway is tipped to be among the front-runners to replace Holly on This Morning along with the likes of Davina McCall.

This Morning airs Monday to Friday at 10am on ITV1 and ITVX.