From compulsory face masks to bubbles, to Christmas being all but cancelled in 2020. Covid has been the bane of our lives.

With the recent confirmed case of a form of swine flu being detected in the UK, it might have brought back all those unhappy memories.

Luckily, that case did not prove serious and another global pandemic looks at bay for now, but what about Covid this Christmas?

What the current government advice is:

There are no COVID-19 restrictions in the UK. However, if you have COVID-19 you should try to stay at home.

Most people cannot get free COVID-19 tests. You can buy tests in shops but you cannot report the result to the NHS.

You can get vaccinated against COVID-19 by the NHS.

You do not need to take a test or quarantine when you arrive in the UK. You should check travel advice for any country you are travelling to.

What the NHS advice is:

What to do if you have symptoms of COVID-19

You may be able to look after yourself at home if you have COVID-19 or symptoms of COVID-19.

Try to stay at home and avoid contact with other people if you or your child have symptoms and either:

have a high-temperature

do not feel well enough to go to work, school, childcare, or do your normal activities

You can go back to your normal activities when you feel better or do not have a high temperature.

If your child has mild symptoms such as a runny nose, sore throat or mild cough, and they feel well enough, they can go to school or childcare.

What to do if you have tested positive

You are no longer required to do a COVID-19 rapid lateral flow test if you have symptoms.

But if you or your child have tested positive for COVID-19:

try to stay at home and avoid contact with other people for 3 days after the day the test was taken if you or your child are under 18 years old – children and young people tend to be infectious to other people for less time than adults

try to stay at home and avoid contact with other people for 5 days after the day you took your test if you are 18 years old or over

avoid meeting people who are more likely to get seriously ill from viruses, such as people with a weakened immune system, for 10 days after the day you took your test

Most people feel better within a few days or weeks of their first COVID-19 symptoms and make a full recovery within 12 weeks.

For some people, it can be a more serious illness and their symptoms can last longer.