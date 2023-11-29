The 50-year-old recently announced he is expecting his third child with wife and doctor Emily MacDonagh - they got married back in 2015.

Posting on Instagram last month, they held up a picture of a baby scan along with the caption:

“We are delighted to share the news with you all.

“A new addition to our family in 2024.

“The kids are so excited. So are we.”

The couple are already parents to Amelia aged nine, and Theo aged six.

Peter is also the father of son Junior and daughter Princess with ex-wife and former I’m A Celeb campmate Katie Price.

When is Peter Andre joining GB News as co-host of new show?





But his latest adventure will see him co-host a new show on GB News throughout December with broadcaster Ellie Costello.

Peter Andre joins GB News as guest presenterhttps://t.co/CwAOih45ym — GB News (@GBNEWS) November 29, 2023

Together, they will present Saturday Morning Live which will air from 10am to 12pm, starting this Saturday (December 2).

Discussing his new role, the pop singer said: “I can’t wait. Ellie and I got on so well in May, and although I was quite nervous because Breakfast is such a tough gig, I really loved it.

“Viewers are really included in GB News programmes, so there’s an intimacy to your relationship with the audience that’s rare in television.

“I got wonderfully kind feedback from everyone, so it’ll be a joy to join the GB News family throughout Christmas.”

Saturday Morning Live will replace Mornings with Esther and Phil which ended earlier this month when its co-host, Esther McVey, took up a Cabinet position.

Head of GB News programming Ben Briscoe said: “Peter has proved he’s a natural when it comes to the high demands of anchoring a fast-paced news and current affairs programme.

“He and Ellie have a wonderful rapport and the warmth of that really came across.

“We had lots of viewers ask us to give Peter a more regular gig, so this was an easy decision.”