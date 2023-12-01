Halfords recently launched their first advent calendar containing tools from its Advanced Tool Range.

Whether you’re a DIY fanatic or you’d like to have a stash of tools in your home just in case they’re needed, the Halfords advent calendar might be one for you this December.

I decided to try it out to see if it’s worth the money – here’s what I thought.

There's a variety of advent calendars available and now Halfords has a tool one for you to try (Image: Newsquest)

Halfords launches first advent calendar filled with tools

The Halfords Advanced 40 Piece Hand Tools Advent Calendar contains the following products:

1 x ¼” Drive 100 tooth ratchet handle

14 x ¼” Drive 6-Point sockets: 3.5, 4, 4.5, 5, 5.5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13 and 14mm

1 x ¼” Drive spinner handle

1 x ¼” Drive wobble extension bar: 50mm

1 x ¼” Drive bit adaptor

1 x blow moulded case

The advent calendar also contains 21 x ¼” shank bits: No’s 1, 2 & 3 Crosspoint, No’s 1, 2 & 3 Posidriv, 3, 4 & 5.5mm Slotted, 4, 5, 6, 7 & 8 MM Hex, T10, T15, T20, T25, T27 and T30 and T40 Security Torx.

How much does it cost?





The advent calendar became available for £30 and has 24 doors containing 39 tools and adaptors in total as well as a carry case.

However, at the time of writing, it appears that the advent calendar is no longer available to buy.

Is it worth it?





While it might not be the most exciting calendar for some people, it could actually be ideal for those who can never find the right tools for the job or those who are enthusiastic about DIY.

Whether you like it or not, there are always jobs to be done around the house or in the garden and now I’ve started collecting the tools to do them with this calendar, even if it is in the future that I use them.

It’s handy to buy the calendar if you need more than one of the included tools to do a job – you might even grab yourself a deal by buying the calendar rather than a few tools separately.

However, it goes without saying that it’s worth checking whether you or a loved one has already got the contents of the advent calendar to make the purchase worthwhile.

Overall, I think it makes a nice change from the usual chocolate, food and alcohol calendars that you often see become available this time of year.

However, I won't be getting the same calendar next year because I think generally, I'd buy tools as and when I need them rather than building a collection that I might never use.