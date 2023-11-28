Among those is the legendary Leeds Festival as the 2024 headliners were recently revealed as Liam Gallagher, Blink 182, Gerry Cinnamon, Lana Del Rey, Catfish and the Bottlemen and Fred Again.

They are just some of the biggest names in the industry to be joining the line-up as the first 10 acts were confirmed last week.

This included the likes of Raye, American DJ Skrillex, band Spiritbox and rapper Digga D.

Melvin Benn, managing director of promoter Festival Republic, said: “We are thrilled to announce the first wave of artists for Reading and Leeds 2024.

“I am very proud that the biggest artists in the world choose to play Reading and Leeds and to have three incredible UK festival exclusives – the electrifying Fred again, a true generational talent Lana Del Ray and the legendary Blink-182.

“The iconic Liam Gallagher will return to play an all-time classic album Definitely Maybe which will be a special moment indeed.

“We pride ourselves on nurturing artists from the early stages in their career, so to see acts like Catfish And The Bottlemen rising through the festival to headline for the second time is very rewarding.

RAYE also features in the new series of Louis Theroux Interviews (Image: Ian West/PA)

“2023 was a hugely successful year for attendance and sensational audience feedback, and we are eager to build upon this success even further at the UK’s biggest and best music festival.”

Pre-sale tickets for the huge August bank holiday event went on sale today (November 28) but there are also other chances to secure your place at Bramaham Park.

When is Leeds Festival 2024?





The festival will be returning once more from August 21 to August 25.

It’s thought just over 100,000 music lovers attended Leeds Festival 2023.

When do tickets go on sale for Leeds Festival 2024?





If you missed out on the pre-sale earlier today, do not worry as there is another date to get your hands on some tickets.

General tickets for Leeds Festival will go on sale from 8.30am on Thursday, 30 November via Ticketmaster.

There are various packages and prices available.

Is Leeds Festival suitable for 16-year-olds?





The Leeds Festival website explains: “We welcome all ages to the festival. However, there are entry restrictions for under 16s and we do advise not bringing young children.

“Anyone 15 and under must be accompanied by a ticket holder over 18 years old at all times.”