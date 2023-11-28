Once the fresh fluffy stuff has condensed and much fun has been had, it then turns into solid, lumpy ice, which can be dangerous.

The Met Office says it's easier to move loose snow rather than hard snow that has been packed together from people walking on it - if possible, begin removing the snow and ice in the morning.

It adds: “If you remove the top layer of snow in the morning, any sunshine during the day will help melt any ice beneath. You can then cover the path with salt before nightfall to stop it refreezing overnight.”

Will the UK get snow this winter?

How to remove black ice from driveways and paths

The weather experts explain: "You can melt snow or prevent black ice by spreading some salt on the area you have cleared.

"You can use ordinary table or dishwasher salt - a tablespoon for each square metre you clear should work."

The Met Office also recommends the following tips when it comes to removing snow and ice:

Pay extra attention to clearing snow and ice from steps and steep pathways - you might need to use more salt on these areas.

Use salt or sand - not water. If you use water to melt the snow, it may refreeze and turn to black ice. Black ice increases the risk of injuries as it is invisible and very slippery.

Don't use the salt found in salting bins - this will be needed to keep the roads clear unless your council advises otherwise. Please contact your local council for more advice.

Be careful not to spread salt on plants or grass as it may damage them.

If you don't have enough salt, you can also use sand or ash. These won't stop the path icing over as effectively as salt, but will provide good grip underfoot.

You can find more information about black ice including what winter services are available from your local council by visiting the Met Office website.