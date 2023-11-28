Motorists are being urged to take care due to the risk of black ice forming on the roads from the snow, sleet and ice that has been forecast.

Black ice is a thin coat of highly transparent ice.

The reason black ice is transparent is because it is so thin it blends in with roads and pavements, making it nearly impossible to see.

Black ice usually forms when there is a wet surface including roads and pavements and the temperature drops below freezing.

Managing Director of Select Car Leasing, Graham Conway, said there were a number of ways drivers could adjust to help them cope with black ice.

How to drive on black ice - experts reveal their tips to keep Brits safe on the roads

Mr Conway said there were three simple things motorists could do to help them deal with driving on black ice:

Reduce your speed

Keep a good distance from the vehicle in front

Use headlights (even during the day)

He added: "Black ice can catch you off guard. Just slow down - reducing your speed gives you more time to react to any unexpected icy patches.

Mr Conway continued: "Keep a good distance from the vehicle in front to have a buffer in case of sudden stops or skids. It's a simple precaution that can make a significant difference,” he said.

"Use your headlights, even during the day. It helps you see better and makes it easier for other drivers to spot you on the road.

“It's a simple yet effective safety measure."

Drivers are being urged to be careful on the roads after the Met Office issued a yellow weather warnings for snow and ice in parts of the UK. (Image: Getty Images)

The Select Car Leasing managing director had four more in-depth tips for UK motorists to help them with driving on black ice:

Master steering and braking techniques

Making sure you have complete control of your car is crucial when dealing with black ice, Mr Conway said.

How you steer can also have a big impact on slippery roads.

The motoring expert added: "When encountering black ice, steer gently and avoid sudden movements.

"Use a light grip on the steering wheel and make small, controlled movements to navigate the icy patches."

When it comes to braking, it’s important to use the "threshold braking" technique, Mr Conway said.

He said: "Apply the brakes with steady, firm pressure, but avoid slamming them.

“This allows you to maintain control while slowing down gradually. Trust the anti-lock braking system (ABS) if your car is equipped with it.”

Know your car's safety features

Understanding your vehicle's safety features is also vital during the winter months with the increased likelihood of hazardous conditions on UK roads.

Mr Conway said: "Get to know your car's ABS and traction control. These features can be helpful on icy roads, aiding control during slippery conditions."

Familiarity with these technologies empowers drivers to make better-informed decisions in challenging winter driving situations, he said.

Conway also suggested keeping an emergency kit in your vehicle at all times - including items like a flashlight, blankets, and non-perishable snacks.

Invest in winter tyres

Mr Conway said he strongly advised drivers to invest in winter tyres to "enhance traction on icy roads".

He said winter tyres gave drivers better stability and control on icy and snowy roads and helped reduce the likelihood of skidding on black ice.

See the expert tips to help you drive on black ice. (Image: Getty Images)

Understand black ice hotspots

Mr Conway's final tip is simply to steer clear of areas where black ice may be a hazard, thinking about areas tat could be possible danger zones.

He added: "Bridges, overpasses and shaded areas are more prone to black ice formation.

"Approach these areas with extra caution and be prepared for changing road conditions."

Mr Conway explained that these locations experience faster cooling, reduced exposure to sunlight and lack ground insulation, creating conditions conducive to the swift formation of black ice.

Conway added that recognising common hotspots “allows drivers to anticipate challenges and adjust their driving behaviour accordingly”.