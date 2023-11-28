Parts of the UK are being told to prepare for "hazardous conditions" with the warnings lasting from 5pm today (Tuesday, November 28) to 11am on Thursday, November 30.

Parts of Scotland and the North East of England will be the areas affected by these warnings.

The Met Office said: "Wintry showers will lead to ice forming on untreated surfaces during Tuesday evening and overnight into Wednesday morning.

"Snow will begin to accumulate, especially away from windward coasts, with 1-3cm possible. Higher routes of north-east Scotland may see up to 5cm of snow accumulate."

Here's a map showing where the snow will impact the UK in the next few days.

UK snow map for November 28 to 30

Starting off with Tuesday, November 28 the more northern parts of Scotland will be covered by the snow and ice warning.

This includes basically everything north of Kingussie, including places such as Aberdeen, Inverness, Orkney Islands, Shetland Islands and the island of Lewis and Harris.

Snow is forecast for much of northern Scotland (Image: Met Office)

Meanwhile, there is a small section of South East Scotland included also covering places such as Tranent and Coldstream.

Meanwhile, in North East England the warning area is represented as a long band near the coast, covering Newcastle, Wooler, Alnwick, Durham, Hartlepool, Middlesbrough and parts of North Yorkshire like Scarborough, Pickering, Malton and Helmsley.

Some of North East England will be affected (Image: Met Office)

Moving onto Wednesday, November 29 the snow will impact the same areas as above but will also expand into further parts.

Some eastern parts of Scotland will be added such as Montrose, Dundee, Kirkcaldy, Edinburgh and Kelso.

Multiple weather warnings are in place on Wednesday (Image: Met Office)

Alongside that, the North East England section will go further west and south with its area, with places like Darlington, Crook, Shildon and Thirsk included.

Finally, the map for Thursday, November 30 will be similar with it covering nearly all of eastern Scotland and the North East England section mentioned previously.

However, some parts of western Scotland and the island of Lewis and Harris will avoid being in the weather warning area on this day.

The weather warnings for Thursday (Image: Met Office)

What to expect with snow and ice weather warning

In terms of what to expect with the snow and ice weather warning the Met Office said:

Some roads and railways likely to be affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services

Some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces

Probably some icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths

In a statement, they added: "Showers, falling as snow inland, will lead to icy patches and hazardous conditions."