The comedian was a judge on the ITV talent show between 2012 and 2022 and was a beloved by millions.

Documents released last month said Walliams was accusing the company of causing him psychiatric harm and financial loss.

The star said producers “recorded, transcribed and retained” his every word.

He said he had no idea his mic was “kept on and recording” throughout each day’s filming — capturing private chats and unguarded moments.

A spokesperson for Fremantle said: “We are pleased that we have achieved an amicable resolution of this dispute with David."

The comedian, who appeared on the ITV talent show between 2012 and 2022, was suing the company for misuse of private information and for breaching UK General Data Protection Regulation (UKGDPR) and the Data Protection Act 2018.

“We are sincerely sorry that his private conversations when a judge on Britain’s Got Talent were published, and the great distress this caused David," Fremantle continued.

“We have reviewed our production practices on the show to ensure they fully respect the expectations of our talent whilst satisfying the requirements of the show.

“We have enjoyed a great relationship with David over many years.

“We thank David for being an important part of the Britain’s Got Talent family and the enduring success of the show and hope to have opportunities to work with him in the future.”