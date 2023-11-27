The news comes following confirmation that Emma Rigby will be returning as Hannah Ashworth and Suzanne Hall will also be coming back as her mum Suzanne Ashworth.

Actress Suzanne said: “In true Hollyoaks style there is so much happening, lots of twists and turns and as always a huge storyline to come.”

Jacqui McQueen set for 'dramatic' Hollyoaks return after a decade

The #HollyoaksWinterTrailer is here! 🥳🥳 We’ve got epic returns, shocking reveals and an EXCLUSIVE scene which you won’t want to miss! 😧 Bet you didn’t have this on your Christmas list! 🎅 #Hollyoaks pic.twitter.com/bhIaFwTwvU — Hollyoaks (@Hollyoaks) November 27, 2023

But now Claire Cooper who plays the role of Jacqui McQueen will be back once more after leaving the show in 2013.

Jacqui first arrived on the E4 series back in 2006 along with her family including three of her sisters Mercedes, Carmel and Tina, and their mum, Myra.

It’s thought her “dramatic” return will be part of a mega storyline involving the disappearance of Mercedes, reports The Sun.

She previously had other big storylines such as her relationship with Tony Hutchinson who was played by I'm A Celebrity star Nick Pickard.

Since leaving Hollyoaks, Claire has starred in some smaller roles on shows such as Knightfall and The Peripheral.

She also married co-star Emmett Scanlan who is known for the character of Brendan Brady - the couple now have two children together.

A source told The Sun: “Bosses know that fans want to see their favourite characters from the soap’s long history and Jacqui was on the top of the wish list.

“She’s iconic and feisty and it’s going to be a true pre-Christmas treat for fans to see what she’s been up to.”

They added: “Mercedes has vanished and the family are desperate to find her.

“It soon becomes clear that Jacqui is involved. And she’s not the only McQueen return on the cards with bosses making rebuilding the family as a priority.”