Throughout the series, the talented acts will be tested on everything from singing and dancing, to acting and chemistry.

This week saw West End leading lady Mazz Murray join judges Alan Carr, Jessie Ware, Samantha Barks and Amber Riley as they decide who will play the role of Sophie and Sky on the West End.

The remaining contestants went on a “Sophie speed dating” challenge with Mazz as they screen tested the girls vying to be her on-stage daughter in the West End production of Mamma Mia!

Who left ITV's Mamma Mia! I Have A Dream tonight?





After starting with 14 musical stars, the group became smaller once again as the judges eliminated one Sky and one Sophie.

The latest Sophie to leave the show was Desmonda Cathabel whilst Marcellus Whtye became the next Sky to leave.

Taking to X, formally Twitter, the Mamma Mia! I Have A Dream said: "It's with a heavy heart we have to see the incredible @desmondacc and @MarcellusWhyte leave the competition tonight.

"You're both so talented, and we know we'll be seeing you on the stage again soon!"

Viewers of the ITV show shared their thoughts on the elimination as one fan said: "Really sad as both are talented singers and dancers."

Whislt another wished them well, writing: "Both amazing and wishing them all of the best with their next adventure!"

Mamma Mia! I Have A Dream continues on ITV1.