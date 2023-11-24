If you’re looking for a winter getaway, there are plenty to be had with destinations such as Budapest, Berlin and Copenhagen available.

Whether you’re flying from London Stansted or Edinburgh, there’s lots of options for a festive break – let’s take a look.

Christmas market getaways with Jet2 and Jet2CityBreaks

The new programme features eight new routes - Birmingham to Cologne, Bristol to Prague, Bristol to Vienna, Edinburgh to Vienna, Edinburgh to Prague, Leeds Bradford to Copenhagen, London Stansted to Prague and London Stansted to Vienna.

Do you hear that? ✨



That's the sound of the Prague Christmas markets calling this winter!



Choirs, mulled wine, fairy lights... it's simply magic!



Outside the markets, hit cultural hotspots such as the Charles Bridge and Jewish Quarter 😍



Book now! https://t.co/4d5Rxv2bdf pic.twitter.com/T5i2TZVO28 — Jet2tweets (@jet2tweets) November 17, 2023

Below are all the UK airports offering Christmas market breaks with Jet2 and Jet2CityBreaks – to find out more or to book, you can visit the websites.

Belfast International Airport:

Mini-series of flights and breaks to Prague operating from December 1-18 with Monday and Friday services available for Winter 2023.

Birmingham Airport:

Mini-series of flights and breaks to Cologne (new route) with up to three-weekly services operating between December 6-22.

Two weekly services (Monday and Friday) to Vienna operating during winter.

Two weekly services (Monday and Friday) operating during the winter to Budapest and Krakow on top of four-weekly services (Monday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday) to Prague.

Bristol Airport:

Mini-series of flights and breaks to Prague (new route) with Thursday and Sunday services available from November 30 to December 17.

Mini-series of flights and city breaks to Vienna (new route) with Monday and Friday services operating from November 24 to December 18.

What happens if you miss your flight due to airport delays?





Edinburgh Airport:

Mini-series of flights and breaks to Vienna (new route) with two weekly services (Thursday and Sunday) from November 23 to December 17.

Mini-series of flights and breaks to Prague (new route) with two weekly services from November 30 to December 17.

East Midlands:

Twice-weekly services (Thursday and Sunday) operating to Krakow throughout the winter.

Two weekly flights (Monday and Friday) also available to Prague during the winter.

Glasgow Airport:

Two weekly services (Monday and Friday) to Krakow available from Glasgow Airport during Winter 2023.

Scheduled services also operating twice-weekly (Thursday and Sunday) to Prague.

Leeds Bradford Airport:

Mini-series of flights and breaks to Copenhagen (new route) with up to twice-weekly services (Thursday and Sunday) from November 23 to December 17.

Mini-series of flights and breaks to Berlin with up to twice-weekly services (Monday and Friday) from November 24 to December 18.

Mini-series of flights and breaks to Vienna with up to twice-weekly services (Monday and Friday) from November 24 to December 18.

In addition, there are also two weekly services operating to Budapest and Krakow and four weekly services to Prague for Winter 2023.

A brief history of Christmas markets

London Stansted Airport:

Mini-series of flights and breaks to Prague (new route) with up to twice-weekly services (Thursday and Sunday) from November 30 to December 17.

Mini-series of flights and breaks to Vienna (new route) with up to twice-weekly services (Thursday and Sunday) from November 23 to December 17.

Manchester Airport:

Mini-series of flights and breaks to Cologne with up to three-weekly flights from November 24, 2023 to January 2, 2024.

There are also two weekly services to Vienna, five weekly services to Krakow and Prague and six weekly services to Budapest this winter.

Newcastle International Airport:

Mini-series of flights and breaks to Berlin with up to twice-weekly services (Thursday and Sunday) from November 23 to December 17.

Mini-series of flights and breaks to Budapest with Thursday and Sunday services operating from November 23 to December 17.

Mini-series of flights and breaks to Cologne with up to twice-weekly services (Monday and Friday) from November 24 to December 11.

Mini-series of flights and breaks to Copenhagen also available with two-weekly services (Thursday and Sunday) from November 23 to December 17.

Mini-series of flights and breaks to Vienna with two-weekly services (Thursday and Sunday) from November 23 to December 17.

Visit Krakow and Prague with two-weekly services for Winter 2023.

When booking, customers will be able to choose flights only or a package holiday with Jet2CityBreaks which includes Jet2 flights, 22kg hold luggage and a choice of 2-5 star hotels in central locations.

Recommended reading:

Steve Heapy, CEO at Jet2.com and Jet2CityBreaks, said: “We are delighted to see the first of our dedicated Christmas Market trips for Winter 23/24 take off today.

“Following increased demand from customers and independent travel agents, we are offering our biggest Christmas Markets programme ever for Winter 23/24 and have flights and city breaks on sale from ten UK airports.

“The size and scale of the programme means holidaymakers have plenty of choice and flexibility when it comes to experiencing a magical winter wonderland this winter.

“With Christmas just over a month away, it is not too late to book a last-minute Christmas Market trip to leave you feeling festive.”