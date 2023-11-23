If you're suffering from an issue like low water pressure and want to increase the flow of water around your home, you'll need to know which hot water system or boiler you have.
This can be tricky for many, especially those who have recently moved into their new house or flat.
Luckily there are a number of easy ways to check what kind of system your boiler operates under.
How to check what heating system you have
There are three main types of boiler and heating systems, including Conventional Central Heating, Sealed System Heating and Combi Boiler Heating Systems.
Each of these hot water systems can be identified in numerous ways, making it easy to find out which one you have.
Conventional Central Heating
According to Heat and Plumb, Conventional Central Heating, also known as a gravity-fed system, is the most commonly available in the UK.
This heating system uses a mix of gravity and pumps to move hot water around a home with it requiring two water tanks.
These are situated high in a property with one (usually the largest) being used to store all the water needed to feed the heating system (radiators etc.).
The smaller tank, which is known as the hot water feed tank, provides hot water to the hot water cylinder where it is then stored until it is needed by the taps or showers.
Sealed System Heating
Sealed systems usually come in two different forms: Low-pressure-vented systems and high-pressure-unvented systems.
The vented system usually requires a hot water feed tank in the loft of the home as well as a hot water cylinder to store the water.
Most of the components needed for this are stored in the boiler itself, making it more compact than the previously mentioned system.
The unvented system is enclosed and contains a pressure gauge and pressure relief valve, negating the need for an extra water tank.
Combi Boiler Heating Systems
Combi Boiler Heating Systems are among the most popular for new central heating systems.
They run on pressurised water from the mains supply, meaning there is no need for a water storage tank elsewhere in the house.
Relying solely on the boiler itself to heat water, these make a great choice for smaller properties.
