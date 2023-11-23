There had been some speculation on this since Wolfenden was discovered to have unfollowed Webb on Instagram earlier in the month.

Webb is known for playing the character of Debbie Dingle on the ITV soap between 2002 and 2021 whilst Wolfenden played David Metcalfe between 2006 and 2023.

In a story on Instagram Webb shared: "It is with love and respect that Matthew and I have decided to separate. We remain friends and our priority is the love for our children. For their sake we would appreciate privacy at this time. C x."

Charley and Matthew have three children together (Image: Gareth Fuller/PA)

Wolfenden shared the same message on his Instagram story signing off with "M".

The couple met on the set of Emmerdale and began dating in 2007, The Mirror reports.

Charley Webb and Matthew Wolfenden's relationship together

The couple announced their engagement in 2009 after a couple of years of dating, before they split for two years in 2013.

After that, they surprised fans by throwing an unexpected wedding in 2018.

They have three children together - Buster, 13, Bowie, eight, and Ace, four.

Wolfenden recently quit Emmerdale after 18 years of playing David Metcalfe while Webb stepped away from her role as Debbie Dingle two years ago.

Rumours about their relationship ending had begun to arise as Wolfenden had not commented on any of Webb's recent pictures or posted about his wife in over a year.

Additionally, Wolfenden was spotted without his wedding ring after an appearance on Channel 4's Steph's Packed Lunch.

Webb had also been seen without her wedding ring in public recently.

Wolfenden had previously opened up on how their busy work schedules impact their living arrangements during an appearance on Loose Women.

He shared: "Charley's on tour [with the musical, Quiz]. Bless my mum and dad, I owe them a holiday after this run because they've stepped in and moved into the house.

"And they're looking after the kids, so yeah thanks, mum and dad! It's tough. And I'm a real softie with the kids as well.

"I just love being at home with them, to be away from them... I'm counting down the days to the weekend."