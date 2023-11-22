Hammond found fame after starring in Big Brother back in 2002 and despite being one of the housemates to be evicted, has since become a national icon.

Now a regular host on This Morning, she appeared on I'm a Celebrity in 2010 and even acted on Doctors and the CBBC's The Dumping Ground.

Recently, Hammond has become the host of The Great British Bake Off alongside Noel Fielding taking over from Matt Lucas.

However, now Hammond has hinted that she could leave This Morning in a career move to get her own show.

Talking to Woman's Own magazine, Hammond shared: "I love my job and I'm good at it. But I've always got plans, things I want to do next. I can't tell you how many times I've asked for my own show."

Adding: "That's what I want, a show called Alison. It might get to the point where I just make it myself!"

Since becoming a presenter on This Morning, Hammond has interviewed massive celebrity names including Harrison Ford, Ryan Glosing, Lady Gaga, Kylie Minogue and even 'married' The Rock.

Discussing one of her most popular interviews, Britney Spears, Hammond shared that the singer seemed very nice: "When I met her, she just seemed like a 21-year-old nice girl-next-door who was very pleasant to interview."

Hammond also shared what it was like interviewing her celebrity crush, George Clooney: "I was very nervous. I felt sick afterwards because I'd hit him in the face with a microphone accidentally because I was shaking so much!"