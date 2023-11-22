The six-part drama featuring the Doctor Who favourite follows the lives of Simone, Tess and Hat by the serene Australian coast (think Big Little Lies backdrops).

“One Night follows Simone (Nicole da Silva) who dreams of being a novelist but can’t seem to make it happen,” writes What To Watch.

“Then, at 40 she writes about the one story she could never get out of her head and it becomes an overnight success.

“However, the secret real-life tragedy that inspired the book also belongs to her childhood best friends Tess (Jodie Whittaker) and Hat (Yael Stone) and twenty years earlier it destroyed the bond they shared. Worse still, now that it’s out in the open it could ruin all of their lives.”

See full cast list for One Night on Paramount+ in the UK

Tess - Jodie Whittaker

Simone - Nicole da Silva

Hat - Yael Stone

Vicky - Kat Stewart

Arthur - Jude Hyland

Lily - Harper Simon

Young Tess - Mikaela Binns-Rorke

Young Simone - Bridgette Armstrong

Young Hat - Bella Ridgeway

Other members of the cast include George Mason (The Power of the Dog) as Joey Calley, Erroll Shand (Underbelly: Land of the Long Green Cloud) as Trevor Calley, Noni Hazlehurst (A Place To Call Home, Fires) as Mary, Tina Bursill (Doctor Doctor) as Helen, Damien Strouthos (The Twelve) as Mark, William Zappa as Don and Jillian Nguyen (Barons) as Eden, reports What To Watch.

Speaking about her character, Jodie said: "Tess has fought against the memory of this place, and it feels like a weakness to have these fractious friendships seep into her consciousness again.

“She sees the history that she has spent 20 years running away from.

“Simone’s book is like dropping a grenade. Tess feels as if it's a betrayal because there's a commodification of her trauma. But it’s also about exploring the 'ownership' of this event that has been challenging for all three friends and you don’t know whose memories are accurate. The journey Tess goes on is brilliant."

How to watch the trailer for One Night

Where is One Night filmed?





The series was primarily filmed on the South Coast of New South Wales, Australia in Thirroul, Austinmer and Clifton which is between Sydney and Wollongong.

However, the series also has some scenes shot in Sydney, specifically when Simone goes to visit her publisher and hosts her book launch.

Where can I watch One Night on TV?





One Night is available to stream from Friday, November 24 on Paramount+ in the UK.

It already streamed in Australia on Friday, September 1.