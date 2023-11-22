The Love Island star, who signed up to take part in the 2022 series, was forced to leave the jungle after only 24 hours because of medical reasons.

Speaking with the press at the Palooza red carpet event, she said: "I haven’t watched it yet."

The Love Island star explained to the Metro: "Two reasons, I go to bed at 9 o’clock – so sad, and the second reason, is I have been avoiding it as I don’t want to watch it and feel sad."

This comes after rumours that she would be returning to the ITV jungle for 2023 with Olivia Attwood herself revealing that the deal was very close to being agreed upon.

She said: "It was very very very close. It was a very difficult conversation and difficult decision to make but it’s for good reasons, for something exciting. I need to be here right now. Never say never but it wasn’t the right time."

The new series of I'm a Celebrity features stars like politician Nigel Farage, the sister of Britney Spears, Jamie Lynn Spears and This Morning star Josie Gibson.

Speaking of her withdrawal from the show last year, she told Jamie Laing's Private Parts podcast: "It was basically a massive f*** up really. I was in there, I was fine, and they do routine medicals every few days.

"We’d had a really long day and I’m always on the lower end of blood pressure because I’m tall and slim, and they just did all these tests late one evening, and they were just like, they were worried about these tests."

Olivia was pulled out of the jungle after it was found she had low levels of sodium and potassium.

This left her "absolutely devastated" with the documentarian and TV star saying it was like "a punch in the gut".