BAFTA nominated Norton played Tommy Lee Royce in the BBC series.

The cast of Playing Nice also includes Niamh Algar, James McArdle and Jessica Brown Findlay.

Playing Nice will have four episodes and is set against a sweeping Cornish landscape.

It sees two couples discover that their toddlers were switched at birth in a hospital mix-up and face a horrifying dilemma: do they keep the sons they have raised and loved or reclaim their biological child?

At first, it seems both couples – Pete and Maddie and Miles and Lucy – are agreed on a solution but hidden motives are at play.

The ITV series will be available to watch in 2024.

Full cast list for ITV’s Playing Nice

James Norton as Pete

Niamh Algar as Maddie

James McArdle as Miles

Jessica Brown Findlay as Lucy

On behalf of Rabbit Track Pictures, founder James Norton and co-founder and Managing Director Kitty Kaletsky commented: “Playing Nice was the first book we optioned after launching Rabbit Track and we feel immensely proud of the project it has become.

“To be working with ITV, STUDIOCANAL, wonderful Grace Ofori-Attah, visionary Kate Hewitt, our unbelievable cast and the whole rest of the production team is a huge privilege. We’re thrilled and very excited.”

Executive Producer Grace Ofori-Attah adds: “It has been an absolute privilege to adapt JP Delaney’s gripping novel for the screen. I am thrilled to be working with Rabbit Track and STUDIOCANAL, as well as our incredible cast and production team.

“I’m also excited to be partnering with ITV again on my second drama series, and can’t wait for Playing Nice to hit TV screens next year.”

STUDIOCANAL’s Joe Naftalin and Isobel Carter said: “We are hugely excited to be launching this production. We are delighted to be working with our wonderful cast and crew, working from a brilliant script by Grace Ofori-Attah, and with powerful direction from Kate Hewitt.

“We are grateful to our partners at ITV, CANAL+, Rabbit Track - and to JP Delaney for allowing us the opportunity to adapt his gripping novel. We can’t wait to share this captivating series with audiences around the world next year.”

ITV Drama Commissioner Helen Perry said: “Playing Nice is an enthralling thriller with a knotty moral dilemma at its heart.

“Not only will viewers be hooked, they'll be left questioning 'what would I do...?' As Grace Ofori-Attah's superb script raises questions about the nature of parenting and how far we'll go for those we love.”

Helen added: “We're thrilled to have on board such a stellar cast and crew, and we're delighted to be working with the team at STUDIOCANAL and Rabbit Track Pictures to bring this fantastic adaption to ITV1 and ITVX.”