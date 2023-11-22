From toys under the tree to chocolate in stockings, the price of festive treats can really stack up - especially when you're shopping for an entire family.

As the cost of living continues to cause a strain on our purse strings, it's more important than ever that we find creative ways to cut costs where we can.

With this in mind, Tom Church, co-founder of money-saving community LatestDeals.co.uk has shared the top Christmas dupes he’ll be buying as gifts this festive season and it might just inspire your own shopping list.

Expert shares how to save this Christmas with these dupes

He said: “If you’re cutting back this Christmas, it doesn’t mean you can’t still get everything on your wishlist.

"I’ve found the best gifting dupes across eight categories to save you around £650."

Toys - Save £50

“Aldi has brought back their famous wooden toys for Christmas 2023," Tom has advised.

They’re available in stores now and there are lots to choose from including Building Blocks, Ice Cream Van Baby Walker, Safari Truck, Frozen Grocery Set and more.

The saving expert also shared his top pick from the range - the Wooden Railway Set.

He explained: "It’s 107 pieces and includes a police station, lake and park.

"A similar set from top toy brand BigJigs would set you back around £64.99. The Aldi set is just £14.99."

Makeup - Save £36

“If you’re looking for a gift for a makeup lover, Primark has a dupe for the Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk On The Go Kit," Tom advises.

Primark’s Glam on the Go Set includes lip oil, lipstick, lip gloss and lip liner, in a similar colour to the iconic Pillow Talk.

The Charlotte Tilbury set is an eye-watering £43, whereas Primark’s is just £7 which Tom described as perfect for a stocking filler.

Alcohol - Save £8.51

“Baileys is a Christmas staple, and if you want to treat someone to a bottle on a budget, Lidl has an own brand version that’s just as delicious for a much more reasonable price," according to the super saver.

He shared: "I used the Latest Deals Price Supermarket Comparison Tool to find the best deal currently available on Baileys.

"It’s usually £16.50 for a 70cl bottle, but if you’ve got a Tesco Clubcard you can get it for £10. Lidl’s Deluxe Irish Cream Liquor is cheaper still, at just £7.99 for the same amount”.

Men’s Fragrance - Save £217

“If you’re looking for an affordable men’s fragrance, I’m a big fan of Primark’s Bergamot Cedarwood Vetiver scent. It’s a dupe for Tom Ford’s Venetian Bergamot.

"Tom Ford fragrances are known for being some of the best, and also some of the priciest.

"The designer scent costs a whopping £220 for the 50ml, and Primark’s is just £3."

Chocolate - Save £5.87

“For Christmas chocolates, there are two dupes I’d recommend. For little ones, Aldi’s Milk Chocolate Reindeers are a fantastic alternative to Lindt.

"They’re 89p each, a bargain compared to Lindt’s at £3.75 each - and the Aldi ones are slightly bigger!

“For something a bit fancier, I rate Aldi’s answer to Guylian Sea Shells. To me, they taste so similar that, with the price difference - £2.99 at Aldi and £6 for the real thing - it’s a no brainer."

Fashion - Save £138

“If you’re shopping for an Ugg Boot dupe, Primark has a great selection of styles in multiple colours," according to Tom.

"They even have an alternative to the trending Ultra Mini Uggs, and shoppers can choose from tan, black, khaki and taupe.

"Ugg Boots are an expensive gift at £145, whereas Primark’s boots are just £7 a pair. If you’re on a budget but looking for something to fill that gap, Primark is the place to go."

Tom Church has shared his Christmas dupes for Fashion, Perfume and more. ( Getty Images) (Image: Getty Images)

Perfume - Save £124

The LatestDeals.co.uk co-founder noted that there are hundreds of designer perfume dupes on the market - available at the likes of Primark, B&M and Aldi.

He added: "Common consensus is, the main draw back with these dupes is the fragrance doesn’t last as long. But, the price difference is often so huge it’s probably worth compromising.

“My top perfume dupe pick is for YSL’s Black Opium. This is an extremely popular perfume, and Poundland’s Dark Aura scent is a great alternative.

"The best news is, it’s just £1 a bottle. That’s a staggering £124 less than the real thing."

Recommended reading:

My dog was barking mad for this advent calendar –I couldn’t believe her reaction

I tried Caffè Nero's 2023 Christmas Menu and have a favourite

Home - Save £80.01

“When it comes to gifting homeware items, you can’t go wrong with things like candles and hand soaps. For the latter, Aldi is my go to," the saving expert said.

"Their Jo Malone dupes are fantastic, they smell like the real thing and they’re only £1.99 each. The Jo Malone hand washes are £36, so Aldi’s is definitely better for your wallet.

“Another top homeware brand is Diptyque, and their luxury candles start from £56 for a regular 190g size.

Alternatively, Tom advises that ASDA has launched a set of two candles to rival them - for £10 each.

"The candles are housed in the embossed white packaging of the Diptyque 34 Blvd St. Germain candle, which costs over £100," he commented.

Tom concluded: “You don’t need to spend hundreds of pounds on presents to have a great Christmas.

"These dupe examples just go to show that you can still treat yourself and stick to a budget."