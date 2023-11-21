The working title of the series is Making It with Sara Davies and it will air in 2024 on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

If you’ve come up with an idea for a new product but don’t know where to start in making it a reality, Making It with Sara Davies has opened its applications for participants to join the show.

Sara and her team of high-skilled experts will meet the aspiring inventors and help them develop their initial ideas, turning them into fully functioning and potentially even money-making products.

📢 Sara Davies and her crack team of highly skilled experts are on a mission to help aspiring inventors develop their initial ideas into fully functioning (and potentially even money-making) products in a new BBC series



Find out more ➡️ https://t.co/FIzxGZHbh5 pic.twitter.com/t3VBC9uKlm — BBC Press Office (@bbcpress) November 20, 2023

How to apply to be on Sara Davies’ new BBC show

Sara and her team will be based in a workshop in the north east of England and if you’d like to be among them, here’s how you can find out more about the application process.

If you’re interested in receiving more information about the show, you can email the casting team at Twenty Six O3 via casting@twentysixO3.com.

All applicants must be at least 18 years of age to apply, however, under 18s can apply via a parent or guardian.

Sara says: “There are thousands of people across the UK who have brilliant and big ideas, but are stuck on how to get started, so I am delighted that I am going to be able to help these wonderfully innovative people develop and make their inventing dreams a reality.

“I can’t wait to see what ideas are out there and get them into our workshop of dreams!”

Who is Sara Davies?





Sara has been a successful businesswoman since the age of 21 when she spotted a gap in the craft market when she invented an envelope-making tool for card makers.

With the help of her engineer dad, she tested and refined her product before she made a prototype and started to sell it.

And since then, her life has changed, and her personal success has seen her become a major investor in some of the UK’s most successful businesses through her role on Dragons’ Den.

Helen Munson, Commissioning Editor for BBC Daytime, said: “Where better to make a programme about inventing than the North East?! This is where Joseph Swann invented the lightbulb, and George Stephenson became the ‘Father of the Railways’.

“We are in good company! And with the brilliant Sara Davies at the helm we know we are going to unearth brand new inventions for the 21st Century. Gateshead based Twenty Six 03 will be working with a host of local off screen talent to bring this exciting new series to BBC One.”

Rob Unsworth, Head of BBC Daytime and Early Peak Commissioning, said: “The UK has always been an innovative nation, but could any one of us be the next to come up with a game-changing new invention?

“Viewers are in for a treat as the brilliant Sara Davies and her team of experts discover which of the clever, creative or crazy ideas so many of us have knocking around our heads could ever become a reality.

“I hope this will be a warmly inspirational addition to our schedule, and can’t wait to see what our budding inventors bring to the workshop.”

Recommended reading:

Duncan Gray and Antonia Hurford-Jones, Executive Producers for Twenty Six 03, comment: “We’re thrilled to get the chance to be making this series with the brilliant Sara Davies and our fantastic team here in Gateshead.

“Ingenuity in the UK is alive and well and we’re already getting in some amazing ideas.”