The Duchess is co-hosting This Morning alongside Dermot O'Leary and Alison Hammond in a one-off on Monday (November 20).

This comes just weeks after she was a panelist on another ITV daytime show - Loose Women.

She kicked off the show with a quick clip recorded in the ITV control room where the Duchess said she had been on This Morning "many times" but never as a host and was a "huge fan" of the show.

Duchess of York reveals she is "terrified" as she begins her This Morning hosting debut

Following the opening credits the Duchess of York appeared alongside O'Leary and Hammond on the This Morning set.

For one day only, Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York has swapped the Royal Family for the This Morning Family! Tune in to see what she’s put together as Guest Editor and co-host of Monday's show... pic.twitter.com/0nGOr4IUNz — This Morning (@thismorning) November 20, 2023

The usual presenters O'Leary and Hammond gave the Duchess a "warm welcome".

She replied saying she was "terrified" about making her hosting debut on This Morning, adding: "This is your (O'Leary and Hammond's) show, I'm just the fluff."

Duchess of York calls celebrity chef "very good looking" on This Morning

As the trio continued, O'Leary and Hammond addressed what was coming up on Monday's show.

They introduced Marcus Bean, who was standing behind the kitchen counter on the This Morning set, as the celebrity chef for the show.

The Duchess upon seeing the celebrity chef said: "You're very good looking" to which they all laughed.

Fans respond to the Duchess of York on This Morning

This Morning viewers have taken to social media to share their thoughts on the Duchess of York as co-host of This Morning.

One viewer on X (formerly Twitter) said: "How funny. I saw Sarah on Loose Women and thought she was great, very personable, funny and natural and hoped she would become a LW - so great to see her again on TV."

Another said: "Ahh I love Sarah! She seems like such a nice lady."

A third person commented: "Love Sarah Ferguson! Breath of fresh air this morning (clapping hands emoji) #thismorning."

While someone else added: "Where is Cat Deeley?"