Daisy Haggard and Paterson Joseph lead the cast of the latest thriller series to air on the BBC in Boat Story.
The six-part series was created by brothers Harry and Jack Williams, who were also behind the BBC thriller The Tourist.
The story follows Janet (Haggard) and Samuel (Joseph) who steal a stash of cocaine from a boat that washes up at their seaside town.
"They hope to quickly sell on the supply for a huge sum of money, but quickly find it's not so easy to set foot in the murky world of organised crime and escape unscathed," The Radio Times adds.
The show is also described as having an unconventional narrative structure and "regular sprinklings of dark humour".
Alongside the two leads, the show features a stacked cast, including Joanna Scanlan, Craig Fairbrass and Phil Daniels.
BBC's Boat Story full cast
- Daisy Haggard as Janet
- Paterson Joseph as Samuel
- Joanna Scanlan as Pat Tooh
- Ethan Lawrence as Ben
- Tchéky Karyo as The Tailor
- Craig Fairbrass as Guy
- Phil Daniels as Craig Dodds
- Ólafur Darri Ólafsson as Narrator
- Michele Austin as Camilla Wells
- Rick S. Carr as Dennis
- Lucy Montgomery as Other Janet
- Jason Pennycooke as Other Samuel
- Oliver Sheridan as Alan Jeffries
- Danielle Warwick as Suzie Jeffries
- Craig Kelly as Peter Jeffries
- Cherie Gordon as Anya Wells
- Adam Gillen as Vinnie Douglas
- Nathan Hall as Martin
- William Fox as Gaz
- Matthew Mellalieu as Big Pete
- Samuel Holland as Little Pete
- John O'Neill as Bottlehead
- Jonas Armstrong as Arthur Lake
- Joseph Kennedy as Dr Weathers
- Nigel Betts as Superintendent Hodgson
- Craig Shorrock as Peter Farley
- Charlie Hamblett as Benoit
- Danny Kirrane as Harold
When is Boat Story on TV?
The first episode of Boat Story aired at 9pm on BBC One on Sunday, November 19 with the second episode airing on Monday, November 20 in the same timeslot.
Alternatively, all six episodes are available to watch right now on BBC iPlayer.
