The six-part series was created by brothers Harry and Jack Williams, who were also behind the BBC thriller The Tourist.

The story follows Janet (Haggard) and Samuel (Joseph) who steal a stash of cocaine from a boat that washes up at their seaside town.

"They hope to quickly sell on the supply for a huge sum of money, but quickly find it's not so easy to set foot in the murky world of organised crime and escape unscathed," The Radio Times adds.

The series follows the trouble that is caused by Janet and Samuel stealing the cocaine from the washed up boat (Image: BBC/Two Brothers/Matt Squire)

The show is also described as having an unconventional narrative structure and "regular sprinklings of dark humour".

Alongside the two leads, the show features a stacked cast, including Joanna Scanlan, Craig Fairbrass and Phil Daniels.

BBC's Boat Story full cast

Daisy Haggard as Janet

Paterson Joseph as Samuel

Joanna Scanlan as Pat Tooh

Ethan Lawrence as Ben

Tchéky Karyo as The Tailor

Craig Fairbrass as Guy

Phil Daniels as Craig Dodds

Ólafur Darri Ólafsson as Narrator

Michele Austin as Camilla Wells

Rick S. Carr as Dennis

Lucy Montgomery as Other Janet

Jason Pennycooke as Other Samuel

Oliver Sheridan as Alan Jeffries

Danielle Warwick as Suzie Jeffries

Craig Kelly as Peter Jeffries

Cherie Gordon as Anya Wells

Adam Gillen as Vinnie Douglas

Nathan Hall as Martin

William Fox as Gaz

Matthew Mellalieu as Big Pete

Samuel Holland as Little Pete

John O'Neill as Bottlehead

Jonas Armstrong as Arthur Lake

Joseph Kennedy as Dr Weathers

Nigel Betts as Superintendent Hodgson

Craig Shorrock as Peter Farley

Charlie Hamblett as Benoit

Danny Kirrane as Harold

When is Boat Story on TV?





The first episode of Boat Story aired at 9pm on BBC One on Sunday, November 19 with the second episode airing on Monday, November 20 in the same timeslot.

Alternatively, all six episodes are available to watch right now on BBC iPlayer.