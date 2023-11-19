Throughout the series, the talented acts will be tested on everything from singing and dancing, to acting and chemistry.

During choreography week, judges Alan Carr, Jessie Ware, Samantha Barks and Amber Riley gave the remaining 10 musical hopefuls five different dance routines to learn.

They all had to perform for an audience with just 24 hours’ notice as the remaining Skies and Sophies battled it out for their place in the West End production of Mamma Mia!

Just some of the performances including Marcellus and Leah showing us their disco moves as they danced along to Night Fever by the Bee Gees, whilst Stevie and Tobias sang their hearts out to All That Jazz.

Musical theatre producer Judy Craymer also made a special appearance to see what was in store on the Greek island of Corfu.

Who left ITV’s Mamma Mia! I Have A Dream tonight?





After starting with 14 musical stars, the group became smaller once again as the judges eliminated one Sky and one Sophie.

Leah and Desmonda were the two Sophies put in the bottom two but it was Leah who exited.

Meanwhile, out of the Skies, it was Zachkiel and Marcellus in the bottom two, yet Zachkiel found himself leaving the competition.

Posting on X, formerly known as Twitter, one viewer said: "As good as Leah is, that was the right choice tonight. There is definitely a role for her on stage, just not Sophie #MammaMiaDream"

We saw some serious competition tonight, but sadly it's @xLeahRutherford and @Zachkiel1's time to leave 😔



They both gave stunning performances, best of luck to the two of you ✨ #MammaMiaDream pic.twitter.com/sBqfzXKlSk — MAMMA MIA! I Have A Dream (@mammamiadream) November 19, 2023

Another shocked fan said: "Desmonda in the bottom 2 was absolute madness. #mammamiadream"

"So sad to say goodbye to Leah and Zachkiel, don't envy the judges making these decisions #MammaMiaDream," wrote this person.

This account commented: "Dammit! Leah was so good! #MammaMiaDream"

One user was also gutted to see Leah leave, saying: "Nooo Leah She’s done so b****y well though & should be proud of herself! She’ll go far for definite #MammaMiaDream"