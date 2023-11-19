Since Phillip Schofield left his presenting duties back in May this year, there have been a variety of famous faces sitting next to Holly Willoughby on the sofa such as Josie Gibson and Craig Doyle.

However, there was a further shake-up recently when Holly left This Morning in October after 14 years.

Earlier this week, Cat Deely stepped in to co-present three shows with Rylan Clark.

Sarah’s one-day stint as This Morning co-host and guest editor on Monday (November 20) comes as presenter Josie enters the I’m A Celebrity camp, hoping she has what it takes to be crowned queen of the jungle.

Who will Sarah, Duchess of York co-host This Morning with?





The duchess, who also goes by the nickname of ‘Fergie’ will be co-hosting alongside presenters Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary.

As part of her guest editor role, Sarah will oversee the live two-and-a-half hour programme, starting at 10am, which will delve into topics that sit close to her heart.

These include a look into the importance of defibrillators, the best way to rehome a dog and how to protect your skin.

There will also be an interview with Sir Cliff Richard, who recently released orchestral album Cliff With Strings – My Kinda Life, celebrating his 65th year in the music industry.

Sarah commented: “I have appeared on This Morning before, but this time I am coming back in a very different role.

“I love live TV and am an enormous fan of the show, and the whole team is always lovely to deal with.

“I’m looking forward to being there for the whole morning, and thrilled to be guest editing the show which will mean getting to explore some topics that I’m passionate about.”

This Morning’s editor Martin Frizell added: “We are all delighted Sarah, Duchess of York wanted to come back here and I’m very happy for her to make some of my decisions on Monday.

“She has a great understanding of the show and how television works and I feel viewers will be really interested in the running order she is putting together.”