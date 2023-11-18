Pete, who beatboxes humorously told the four judges he came up with his stage name because “his name is Pete and he beatboxes.”

Explaining how his talent works, he said: “I go like [makes beatboxing noises], and I keep going [makes more beatboxing noises]. Yeah but that would be now looped.

“And so while that’s going I can be like [humming beatboxing noises]. I have five channels of looping here.”

Pete then went on to explain how he can also include other noises such as from the horn section and arranged songs.

During his performance, Olly Murs, will.i.am and Anne-Marie all joined him on stage to add their sounds to Pete’s loop.

Anne-Marie then sang a line from Flowers by Sweet Female Attitude.

The Voice UK fans react to The Petebox's performance

But fans of the show took to X, formerly Twitter to share their thoughts.

One person said: “Someone needs to help the judges realise it’s a singing competition. That was dreadful! #TheVoiceUK"

Also agreeing, this viewer put: “It’s supposed to be a singing competition. WT* IS THAT S***E?? #thevoiceuk”

“IT’S A SINGING COMPETITION!!! #thevoiceuk,” agreed another.

An account said: “Is this not called the voice? #TheVoiceUK”

This user also asked the same question: “is this not the VOICE?? not who can work equipment? #thevoiceuk”

Watching from home, this person criticised: “More for Britain’s got talent that act I think. #TheVoiceUK”

Contrastingly, someone said: “Can’t make up my mind if that was great or not…he was certainly different…#thevoiceuk”

Another positive comment reads: “He's different, but that was really quite good #TheVoiceUK”

This Petebox fan posted: “That guy Pete was awesome #TheVoice #TheVoiceUK”

Joining in, another tweeted: “Very unique audition & it has been rewarded with a 4 chair turn!! #TheVoiceUK”

Who are the judges on The Voice 2023?





will.i.am – Black Eyed Peas rapper

Anne-Marie – pop singer

Sir Tom Jones – Welsh singer

Olly Murs – singer and X Factor star

Olly won’t be appearing on The Voice 2024 according to reports.

The 39-year-old recently told The Sun: "I’m gutted. I got the call last week to say I won’t be back on the show, and it’s a bit of a shock, to be honest.

"But I don't want to sit here like other artists might, and shine and gloss this up and say, 'It was my decision'. I don't want to do that."

He added: “Did I want to leave? No. Will I still watch the show? Of course, but it’ll be sore thinking that could have been me . . .”

Where is The Voice filmed?





The Voice UK is filmed in two locations, the first is at Dock10 at Salford’s MediaCityUK near Manchester where the blind auditions take place.

The battles and knockout rounds are filmed in Elstree Studios in Borehamwood, Hertfordshire.