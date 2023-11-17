As Jordan was crowned the winner taking home a cash prize of £100,000.

Jordan from Scunthrope was one of five finalists and was up against Yinrun, Jordan, Olivia, Noky and Henry.

However, after a public vote decided the winner, hosts Will Best and AJ Odudu announced that Jordan had won Big Brother during the live final on ITV.

Who won Big Brother?





Jordan survived 11 evictions and was although nominated never faced eviction.

Throughout Big Brother Jordan remained a fan favourite and was often praised on X, formally Twitter, with many ITV viewers loving his “dry sense of humour”.

Your Big Brother 2023 winner is... Jordan! 🏆 #BBUK pic.twitter.com/i49QgNJSRI — Big Brother UK (@bbuk) November 17, 2023

Whilst others loved Jordan, some were not a fan of his opinions and involvement in a love triangle between himself, Henry and Matty.

Sharing why he wanted to take part in Big Brother, Jordan said: “I suppose boredom made me apply, to some extent. I honestly applied on a whim.

"I'm interested in the social experiments side of Big Brother. I don't really like the idea of living with people, but I thought I might as well give it a try. And I wanted to challenge myself."

ITV brought back Big Brother after it took a five-year break, previously airing on Channel 5 back in 2018.

The reboot brought in more than 3.6 million viewers, making it the biggest viewership since its launch on Channel 4 back in 2000.

How to apply for ITV Big Brother 2024

You can apply for Big Brother 2024 now via the ITV website.

Confirming the applications are now open, Big Brother writes: "We’re looking for the nation’s most interesting, funny and entertaining characters from all walks of life.

"If you want an amazing experience and a chance of winning an incredible amount of money, we’d love to hear from you."

On the application, you will be asked to give as "much detail as possible" and will need to add a picture and a short video clip.

This will then be reviewed by a member of the casting team who will let you know what the next steps for you will be.

Some important things to note, you have to be aged over 18 and be available for up to eight weeks in Autumn 2024.

Applications close on Friday, July 18 2024 at midnight.