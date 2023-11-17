Announcing the news in the live final on Friday, November 17, AJ Odudu confirmed that the reality TV show would be back sharing that applications are now open.

ITV rebooted Big Brother after it took a five-year break, last airing on Channel 5 back in 2018.

Big Brother first began on Channel 4 back in 2000 and became one of the biggest reality TV shows of all time.

Millions have applied to be part of Big Brother over the years and now you can too.

How to apply for ITV Big Brother 2024

You can apply for Big Brother 2024 now via the ITV website.

Confirming the applications are now open, Big Brother writes: "We’re looking for the nation’s most interesting, funny and entertaining characters from all walks of life.

"If you want an amazing experience and a chance of winning an incredible amount of money, we’d love to hear from you."

On the application, you will be asked to give as "much detail as possible" and will need to add a picture and a short video clip.

This will then be reviewed by a member of the casting team who will let you know what the next steps for you will be.

Some important things to note, you have to be aged over 18 and be available for up to eight weeks in Autumn 2024.

Applications close on Friday, July 18 at midnight.