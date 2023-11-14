Perry who was known for his iconic role as Chandler Bing on the comedy series from 1994 to 2004 died at his home in Los Angeles at the end of last month.

Posting on Instagram to his 9.3 million messages, Matt has now broken his silence and has written an emotional message, saying “I will always smile when I think of you and I’ll never forget you.”

Friends star Matt LeBlanc says he will 'never forget' Matthew Perry

The cast of Friends were among a small group of people who attended Matthew Perry's funeral (Image: Neil Munns/PA)

LeBlanc wrote: “Matthew

“It is with a heavy heart I say goodbye. The times we had together are honestly among the favourite times of my life.

“It was an honour to share the stage with you and to call you my friend. I will always smile when I think of you and I’ll never forget you. Never.

“Spread your wings and fly brother you’re finally free. Much love.

“And I guess you’re keeping the 20 bucks you owe me.”

The caption featured alongside several images from LeBlanc and Perry’s time together on the set of Friends, taken during some of the pair's most famous scenes.

One image showed the Friends cast including David Schwimmer, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow and Jennifer Aniston as well as LeBlanc and Perry having a group hug.

It comes as they all recently gathered to attend the US actor's funeral service at the Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Los Angeles.

In a joint statement released after his death on October 28, Perry's co-stars said: "We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family.

"There is so much to say, but right now we're going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss."