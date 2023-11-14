Chickenpox is a common rash that mostly affects children but anyone can get it at any age.

The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) has now recommended that the UK government should introduce a chickenpox vaccine on the NHS for all children.

The committee said the jab should be given to youngsters in two doses when they are aged 12 months and 18 months.

BREAKING: The chickenpox vaccine should be offered to all children on the NHS, the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) has saidhttps://t.co/zLQQWcDxVT



📺 Sky 501, Virgin 602, Freeview 233 and YouTube pic.twitter.com/XXkJbbnyKL — Sky News (@SkyNews) November 14, 2023

Data from other countries suggests the vaccine (also known as the varicella jab) will prevent most severe cases in children and help “make chickenpox a problem of the past”, experts said.

Chickenpox usually goes away on its own without needing to see a GP within one to two weeks, according to the NHS.

But aside from the dreaded spots and endless itching, are there any other symptoms?

What are the symptoms of chickenpox?





Chickenpox tends to emerge on the body in three stages but new spots can appear while others are becoming blisters or forming a scab, reports the NHS.

Would you want your child to have the chickenpox vaccine? (Image: Peter Byrne/PA)

Stage 1 - small spots appear

The spots can:

be anywhere on the body, including inside the mouth and around the genitals, which can be painful

spread or stay in a small area

be red, pink, darker or the same colour as surrounding skin, depending on your skin tone

be harder to see on brown and black skin

Stage 2 - the spots become blisters

The spots fill with fluid and become blisters which are very itchy and may burst.

Stage 3 - the blisters become scabs

The spots form a scab, some become flaky while others leak fluid.

Did you have chickenpox as a child or did you never catch it? (Image: Getty)

Aside from spots, blisters and scabs, there are also other symptoms to watch out for before or after the rash, which include:

a high temperature

aches and pains, and generally feeling unwell

loss of appetite

If you have any concerns about someone who has chickenpox including yourself, you must contact your GP.

You can also find out more information about chickenpox including how to treat it on the NHS website.