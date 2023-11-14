The TV star, 33, said she had experienced “the most perfect proposal” and shared some pictures of the set up to her Instagram account.

The pictures included their baby son Jude wearing a babygrow which read “Mummy will you marry my Daddy?”.

Scarlett Moffatt announces engagement after 'the most perfect proposal'





With white heart and ring emojis, Moffatt captioned the pictures: “Mondays are my new favourite day. Walked in to find my soulmate on one knee, with baby Jude wearing the cutest outfit asking the question “Mammy will you marry Daddy.”

“The most perfect proposal in my favourite place, our home I truly am on cloud nine, feel so lucky, it feels incredible being able to share this with you all, I always wished for this”.

Moffatt, who first gained popularity on Channel 4’s Gogglebox before winning I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out of Here! in 2016, also shared a message to her Instagram stories.

She shared a picture of herself and Scott, writing: “17 years knowing you, five years loving you, four months of being the best daddy and now my fiance.

“I love you more than you will ever know @scottdobby.”

Friends and famous faces sent their congratulations to the couple, including former Geordie Shore stars Vicky Pattison, Charlotte Crosby, Nathan Henry and Marnie Simpson.

Meanwhile, her mother and former Gogglebox co-star Elisabeth Moffatt wrote: “So so happy for you both massive congratulations what a beautiful proposal and how happy does Jude look.”

Moffatt, from County Durham, featured on Gogglebox with her family from 2014 to 2016. In June, she announced she had given birth to her first son at 35 weeks.