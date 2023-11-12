Fans of the reality show have criticised the 33-year-old for using racist and homophobic language in social media posts.

However, others have slammed what they believe to be a "cancel culture mission" bringing up decades old posts.

Some feel disappointed after backing the 'queen' – who was shockingly evicted on Friday – to win the show and voting strategically against other housemates to get her to the final and scoop £100,000.

i don’t watch #bbuk but can’t lie, so funny to me seeing trish going from everyone’s queen to the uk’s most wanted pic.twitter.com/2MCmYQLkTT — jess 🎄❄️ ✭ (@MEENAJUTLAS) November 11, 2023

Trish's past posts:

Another of Trish’s tweets from October 20, 2012, read: "The smell of Pondu cooking is so strong, I hope I don’t leave my house smelling of it like Asian people smell of Curry at times."

On June 12, 2014, Trish tweeted: "I follow this anti Islam page and I’m not gonna lie as funny as some posts are, I’m scared to retweet them."

One tweet was actually sent on April 23, 2019, and it appeared to be a reply to someone.

Trish wrote: "Asian. Don’t mind them, it’s the useless ones who complain".

In 2012, Trish also wrote tweets including this one posted on May 8: "Justin Bieber is TOO pretty, he looks like a lesbian."

On 26 May 2012, she wrote: "Today a lesbian was making a move on me at work, I don’t know how I feel about that."

BB fans have also discovered tweets from Trish hounding disabled people, with one from May 31, 2012, reading: "I start to feel funny when I watch disabled people for too long."

"Is the work P**i REALLY racist?", she asked on June 6, 2012.