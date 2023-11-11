The shake-up to BBC One's schedule is due to the Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall at 9pm.

The BBC hosts the annual commemoration of those who have served with the armed forces, with the Royal Family will be in attendance as the fallen are remembered through words, song, and storytelling and shared with BBC One viewers.

Viewers who tuned into week eight of the dancing show took to X - formerly known as Twitter - to vent their frustration and make their feelings known.

layton and nikitas argentine tango was PHENOMENAL. pure magic!! #Strictly pic.twitter.com/v37YUYrjhw — sammy | sukeve flood (@sapphicsukeve) November 11, 2023

One fan wrote: "Strictly has got no right being on so bloody early. #SCD".

Another said: "Why is Strictly on at Six O’Clock? Absolutely ridiculously early."

Saturday saw all eight of the remaining couples performing live once more with a brand new dance for all of them.

In Week 8, with the show beyond its midpoint and the excitement building towards next weekend’s Blackpool special, the competition intensified.

The judges, Shirley Ballas, Motsi Mabuse, Anton Du Beke, and Craig Revel Horwood, continued their usual practice of scoring each performance out of a total of 40 points.

By the night’s conclusion, Layton Williams led the scoreboard with an impressive 39 points for his Argentine Tango. The routine had Shirley, Motsi and Anton all on their feet with Shirley describing the dance as “beyond perfection”.

this is what we have all been waiting for! the best dance of the night goes to layton and nikita for this argentine tango just shows that they have the perfect partnership and can we talk about the lifts. what more do they have to do for the perfect score! #strictly pic.twitter.com/ZNa4JQ8kfB — Louise (@xloucliftonx96) November 11, 2023

At the other end of tonight’s Strictly scores, Krishnan Guru Murphy found himself at the lower end with 25 points for his Samba .

You can recap the full leaderboard from Strictly’s 11 November show below…

Strictly Come Dancing 2023 scoreboard and scores – Week 8

Layton Williams – 39 points (9, 10, 10, 10)

Ellie Leach – 35 points (8, 9, 9, 9)

Nigel Harman – 34 points (8, 8, 9, 9)

Angela Scanlon – 33 points (7, 9, 8, 9)

Bobby Brazier – 32 points (7, 8, 8, 9)

Angela Rippon – 32 points (8, 8, 8, 8)

Annabel Croft – 31points (7, 8, 8, 8)

Krishnan Guru Murphy – 25 points (5, 7, 6, 7)

This week's results show will be in its usual time slot of 7.20pm on Sunday, November 12.