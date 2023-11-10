ITV's reboot of the beloved Big Brother is well underway and only has a few weeks left until one housemate is crowned the winner.
With a chance to win £100,000 cash prize, the competition is getting tough as more and more housemates are accused of 'game playing'.
The original 16 Big Brother housemates have now gone down to six, with a further two set to be evicted in the upcoming live eviction show.
ITV's brought the show back after it last aired on Channel 5 in 2018 before the broadcaster dropped the show.
Although many viewers have been enjoying Big Brother, it is soon about to come to an end, find out when.
Sneak Peek 👁️ Are Chanelle and Trish moving closer to reconciliation? And has Yinrun turned Scouse? It's all clucking off in the House today... #BBUK pic.twitter.com/WhRJpX6ycI— Big Brother UK (@bbuk) November 10, 2023
When does Big Brother end? Final date
The final week of Big Brother on ITV is expected to start on Monday, November 13.
According to the Radio Times TV schedule, the final of Big Brother will air on Friday, November 17.
The final will start at 9pm and will have an extended time, ending at 10.35pm.
Who has been evicted from the Big Brother house?
So far in the ITV series, six housemates have been evicted, with more to come.
The evicted Big Brother housemates are:
- Farida- Evicted in week one
- Zak- Evicted in week two
- Hallie- Evicted in week three
- Kerry- Evicted at Halloween
- Dylan- Evicted in week four
- Paul- Evicted in week four
What housemates are still in the Big Brother house?
The housemates currently still in the Big Brother house and have a chance of winning are:
- Yinrun from Harrogate
- Tom from Somerset
- Henry from the Cotswolds
- Matty from the Isle of Man
- Jordan from Scunthorpe
- Olivia from Glasgow
- Jenkin from Bridgend
- Chanelle from Llanelli
- Trish from Luton
- Noky from Derby
Big Brother airs on ITV2 and ITVX daily.
