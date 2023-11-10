Now in their fifth week in the house, Big Brother contestants first entered on October 8 and since the start, half the house has been evicted so far.

Farida became the first housemate to be evicted followed by Zak in week two. Hallie became the third housemate to be evicted from the Big Brother house and then followed Kerry.

Whislt the fourth week saw the first double eviction with both Dylan and Paul sent packing.

Up for eviction this week in the Big Brother house is Trish, Jenkin, Noky, Olivia, and Chanelle making it the first time five housemates have faced the public vote.

But who did the public save and who was evicted from the Big Brother house?

Who was evicted from the Big Brother house?





Chanelle and Trish became the two latest Big Brother housemates to be evicted.

After an episode that saw the housemates become 'chicken' and 'foxs' for the Big Brother Big Barn challenge, it was time for Chanelle and Trish to leave.

Evicted housemate Chanelle, from Llanelli shared she joined Big Brother at first for a “joke”, later adding: “For the experience and to make friends for life. Something that was a joke has now materialised into real life!"

Fellow evicted Big Brother housemate Trish from Luton said she joined Big Brother as she “always wanted to apply back in the day. My friends would always be like, 'I think you'd be good in there, you're quite mouthy!'

"When I saw it was coming back, I thought it was the universe telling me something - so I just went for it.”

When does Big Brother end? Final date

The final week of Big Brother on ITV is expected to start on Monday, November 13.

According to the Radio Times TV schedule, the final of Big Brother will air on Friday, November 17.

The final will start at 9pm and will have an extended time, ending at 10.35pm.

Big Brother airs on ITV2 and ITVX.