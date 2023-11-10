The spinoff will see a cast of famous faces take up residence in the Big Brother house to participate in weekly nominations and challenges as cameras capture their every move.

Along, with the main show, ITV will also be creating Celebrity Big Brother: Late & Live where contestants will be interviewed for the first time after their eviction.

It comes after ITV relaunched “civilian” Big Brother in October with the last version of the show airing on Channel 5 in 2018.

Celebrity Big Brother to return to ITV

Back in 2022, ITV confirmed they would be launching a new series of the “civilian” version of Big Brother when a promotional video aired during the Love Island series finale on ITV2.

Discussing the new celebrity edition, Paul Mortimer, director of reality commissioning and acquisitions and controller, ITV2 and ITVBe said: “The reception from our viewers to Big Brother’s return has been fantastic.

“We’re therefore thrilled to announce that we’ll be bringing our very own celebrity edition to ITV1 and ITVX next year.

“Casting is underway to find a new batch of famous faces who are sure to provide more iconic and unmissable BB moments.”

Producer Natalka Znak, chief executive of Initial, Remarkable Entertainment and Znak TV added: “The launch series on ITV2 has been so much fun to make and we’re glad Big Brother has found a whole new audience on ITV2.

“It’s been a joy working with ITV and we’re excited to do it all over again and this time with celebrities and on ITV1.”

The last winner of Celebrity Big Brother was Ryan Thomas who during his time on the show was embroiled in a scandal after actress Roxanne Pallett claimed he had deliberately hurt her with a punch.

Viewers defended this as play-fighting and Thomas was played the clip of the incident during his post-eviction interview, where he told host Emma Willis how scared he had been when the drama unfolded.

Celebrity Big Brother has created many iconic moments through its years, with many fans remembering the 2016 series when American TV personality Tiffany Pollard mistakenly thought fellow contestant David Gest had died.

The reality star became hysterical when Angie Bowie confided in her that ”David’s dead”, referring to the demise of her former husband David Bowie from cancer.

Gest’s unfortunate timing for a nap led to a mix-up, but the producer sadly died three months later, with Pollard forced to pull David Is Dead slogan T-shirts from her website.

Alongside Celebrity Big Brother, other reality series commissioned by ITV for 2024 include Love Island: All Stars, a second series of My Mum, Your Dad and the forthcoming The Fortune Hotel.