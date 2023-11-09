Although several publications have reported the 'official' line-up, ITV is still yet to confirm any celebrity heading down under.

Upon hearing the rumours, some viewers might be wondering how much money Ant and Dec are making.

Not quite live in the jungle yet 🤣 But they will be very soon!



How much are Ant and Dec paid for I’m A Celebrity?





It’s no surprise to anyone that Ant, 47, and Dec, 48, are paid the big bucks to appear on I’m A Celebrity.

Reports suggest they make an estimated £3.3 million a month (each) for their stint with ITV.

It was previously reported the duo signed a £40 million 'golden handcuffs' contract with ITV for three years’ worth of work.

According to The Sun in 2022, they were looking at a deal worth £ 50 million if they decided to extend it beyond three years.

I'm a Celebrity 2023

ITV have still not confirmed any celebrity is appearing on this year's show.

Rumours have been stirring over the past few weeks. Some names include former Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage and Britney Spears' sister Jamie Lynn.

The countdown to the start of the popular reality show is on after ITV announced I'm a Celeb would be returning to UK screens on Sunday, November 19.

Fans won't have to wait long for the start of the new series of I'm a Celebrity.

I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here will return on ITV1 and ITVX on Sunday, November 19 at 9pm.