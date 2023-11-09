Willoughby stepped down from her role as co-host of This Morning in October after 14 years.

This came just months after fellow former host Phillip Scofield walked away from ITV and This Morning after an alleged off-air rift with Willoughby and reports he'd had an affair with a younger male colleague.

ITV is yet to find a long-term replacement for the pair with the likes of Alison Hammond, Josie Gibson, Dermot O'Leary and Craig Doyle among presenters who have been filling the void in the interim.

Good Morning Britain pair Ben Shephard and Kate Garraway are tipped to be among the front runners as replacements for Schofield and Willoughby on This Morning.

Duchess of York in talks to join ITV's This Morning

Now the Duchess of York, Sarah Ferguson, is reportedly in talks to join This Morning in a guest slot on the show, according to The Mirror.

The Duchess is reportedly involved in talks with ITV and This Morning after impressing bosses as a panellist on Loose Women - which she appeared on to talk about her breast cancer ordeal.

Today, Sarah, Duchess of York, joins Christine, Coleen and Brenda as a guest panellist, as we launch our new 'Don't Skip Your Screening' campaign.



Clinical Nurse Specialist Addie Mitchell, will also be answering some of the big questions surrounding breast screening. pic.twitter.com/pQdclka9sJ — Loose Women (@loosewomen) November 2, 2023

A source, speaking to The Mirror, said: "The Duchess was a real hit with ITV bosses on Loose Women, everyone thought she was a natural.

"There is an open invitation for her to return to Loose Women and there is also talk of her doing a guest slot on This Morning or a mini-series for them.

"She has done quite a lot of TV work before - at one point she stood in for Larry King in the US."

She is no stranger to This Morning, having appeared on the ITV daytime show earlier this year.

My cancer was completely symptom-free and I had no idea I was ill – no lump or any other symptoms. I was tempted to put off my routine mammogram screening – but my sister talked me into going. pic.twitter.com/UpS8qUFFIt — Sarah Ferguson (Fergie) (@SarahTheDuchess) November 2, 2023

When asked by then-host Willoughby if she would like to come back on the show, the Duchess responded: "Holly, I would love to do that maybe when you’re back from your annual leave and the Easter holidays!

"But there’s no question, that is right on topic. We love to love."

A source close to the Duchess said she had "hugely enjoyed" co-hosting Loose Women to promote a campaign to persuade women not to skip breast cancer screenings but refused to comment on other projects.