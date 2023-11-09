Disney+ has announced the content coming to the platform this Christmas so if you’re ready to get cosy, you could be in for a treat.
From popular TV shows such as Glee to Christmas films like Home Alone, there’s something for everyone.
Let’s take a look at the content coming to Disney+ this Christmas.
Disney+ content you can watch on the platform this Christmas
New arrivals
- The Santa Clauses – Season 2 with two episodes on November 8 plus new episodes weekly
- Dashing Through the Snow – November 17
- Diary Of A Wimpy Kid: Cabin Fever – December 8
- Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny – December 15
- Percy Jackson and the Olympians – Two episodes on December 20 plus new episodes weekly
Christmas films/specials
- Home Alone
- Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
- Home Sweet Home Alone
- Home Alone 4
- The Santa Clause
- Santa Clause 2
- Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
- Die Hard
- Die Hard 2
- Die Hard 4.0
- Die Hard with a Vengeance
- Prep & Landing
- Prep & Landing: Naughty vs. Nice
- Prep & Landing: Operation: Secret Santa
- Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas (30th anniversary)
- The Muppet Christmas Carol
- A Muppets Christmas
- Miracle on 34th Street (1947)
- Miracle on 34th Street (1994)
- Jingle All The Way
- The Family Stone
- Disney’s A Christmas Carol
- Frozen
- Frozen 2
- Godmothered
- Olaf’s Frozen Adventure
- Olaf Presents
- Once Upon a Snowman
- Noelle
- The Nutcracker and the Four Realms
- The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, The Witch, and The Wardrobe
- Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas
- Mickey’s Christmas Carol
- Mickey Saves Christmas
- Mickey & Minnie Wish Upon a Christmas
- Weekend Family: Christmas Special
- Pluto’s Christmas Tree
- LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special
- High School Musical: The Musical: The Holiday Special
- Beauty And The Beast: The Enchanted Christmas
- The Search for Santa Paws
- Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups
- Santa Buddies: The Legend of Santa Paws
- Ice Age: A Mammoth Christmas
- 12 Dates of Christmas
- I’ll Be Home for Christmas
- Christmas … Again?!
- Arendelle Castle Yule Log
- Arendelle Castle Yule Log: Cut Paper Edition
- The Disney Holiday Singalong
Christmas TV/themed episodes
- The Santa Clauses S1 (S2 available 9 November)
- The Bear S2 E6: “Fishes”
- Modern Family S1 E10: “Undeck the Halls”
- Modern Family S10 E10: “Stuck in a Moment”
- Modern Family S5 E10: “The Old Man & the Tree”
- Black-ish S1 E10: “Black Santa/White Christmas”
- New Girl S2 E11: “Santa”
- Grey’s Anatomy S6 E10: “Holidaze”
- Grey’s Anatomy S9 E9: “Run, Baby, Run”
- The Last Man on Earth S2 E9: “Secret Santa”
- 9-1-1 S3 E10: “Christmas Spirit”
- The X-Files S6 E6: “How the Ghosts Stole Christmas”
- The X-Files S5 E6: “Christmas Carol”
- Glee S5 E8: “Previously Unaired Christmas”
- Glee S3 E9: “Extraordinary Merry Christmas”
- Ugly Betty S4 59: “Be-Shure”
- Scrubs S1 E11: “My Own Personal Jesus”
- Scandal S5 E9: “Baby, It's Cold Outside”
- Desperate Housewives S3 E10: “The Miracle Song”
- How I Met Your Mother S2 E11: “How Lily Stole Christmas”
- Donna Hay Christmas
- Bob’s Burgers S10 E10: “Have Yourself A Maily Linda Christmas”
- Bob’s Burgers S9 E10: “Better Off Sled”
- Bob’s Burgers S8 E6: “The Bleakening”
- The Cleveland Show S1 E9: “A Cleveland Brown Christmas”
- The Cleveland Show S4 E6: “‘Tis the Cleveland to Be Sorry”
- Family Guy S9 E9: “Road to the North Pole”
- Family Guy S19 E9: “The First No L”
- Family Guy S18 E9: “Christmas Is Coming”
- Futurama S4 E2: “A Tale of Two Santas”
- Futurama S7 E13: “Holiday Spectacular”
- American Dad S8 E7: “Season’s Beatings”
- American Dad S6 E9: “Rapture’s Delight”
- American Dad S3 E9: “The Best Christmas Story Never Told”
- Raven’s Home S5 E25: “A Country Christmas”
- The Suite Life of Zack & Cody S1 E21: “Christmas at the Tipton”
- The Proud Family S1 E11: “Seven Days of Kwanzaa”
- That’s So Raven S1 E19: “Escape Claus”
- Phineas and Ferb S2 E22: “Phineas and Ferb Christmas Vacation!”
- The Suite Life on Deck S3 E15: “A London Carol”
- Shake It Up S2 E11: “Jingle It Up”
- Jessie S1 E8: “Christmas Story”
- Good Luck Charlie S4 E17: “NYC Christmas”
- Austin & Ally S3 E5: “Mix-Ups & Mistletoe
- The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special
- To include The Simpsons Christmas episodes
Best of 2023 to watch
- The Bear – Season 2
- Fleishman Is In Trouble
- The Full Monty
- Coleen Rooney: The Real Wagatha Story
- Extraordinary
- Only Murders In The Building – Season 3
- Welcome To Wrexham – Season 2
- Moving
- Welcome To Chippendales
- Secret Invasion
- Loki – Season 2
- Ahsoka
- No One Will Save You
- A Small Light
- Animals Up Close With Bertie Gregory
- Avatar: The Way Of Water
- The Little Mermaid
- Elemental
Every episode ever of…
Here are the TV shows you can watch every episode of on Disney+.
- Grey’s Anatomy
- This Is Us
- Desperate Housewives
- The Golden Girls
- Modern Family
- New Girl
- How I Met Your Mother
- Scrubs
- Ugly Betty
- The X-Files
- Glee
- Black-ish
- The Americans
- Criminal Minds
- NCIS
- Lost
- 9-1-1
- 24
- The Walking Dead
What will you be watching on Disney+ this Christmas? Let us know in the comments.
