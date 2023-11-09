In October, Willoughby announced she would be leaving her role on the show after 14 years.

With Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby having both left This Morning, a handful of presenters are temporarily taking on the roles but who will present it next week?

Who will present This Morning next week?





Deeley, 47, will host the show with Rylan Clark on Monday and Tuesday next week.

On Wednesday, she’ll be joined by Craig Doyle on the sofa.

Doyle and Alison Hammond will host on Thursday and Hammond and Dermot O’Leary will present their Friday programme together as usual.

Who is Cat Deeley?





Cat Deeley was a children’s TV presenter for SM:TV Live and she has hosted US entertainment show So You Think You Can Dance.

She is married to Irish comedian and TV presenter Patrick Kielty who is the new host of Irish chat show The Late Late Show, having taken over from Ryan Tubridy.

Presenters including Doyle, Clark, Hammond and Rochelle Humes have been hosting the ITV show since Willoughby’s departure.

Announcing her departure from the show on Instagram, Willoughby wrote: “I have let ITV know today that after 14 years, I will not be returning to This Morning.”

She added: “To everyone who has ever worked on the show over the years, thank you so so much.

“This is such a difficult goodbye, you are incredible and I forever will be proud of what we’ve done together.”

In May, Willoughby’s former co-host Phillip Schofield left the show after he admitted to a relationship with a younger male former colleague.