So far in the ITV series, six housemates have been evicted and now a further two names are set to be added to the list on the first double eviction in Friday's Live Eviction show.

The first Big Brother housemate to be evicted was Farida followed by Zak in week two.

In week three, Hallie was voted out by the public followed by Kerry during the Big Brother Halloween task.

Last week saw the first double eviction of the series with both Paul and Dylan evicted from the Big Brother house.

Now, this week the ITV show will see another two housemates face eviction, find out who is up for elimination in week five of Big Brother below.

Who is up for eviction in week five of Big Brother?





This week, the five Big Brother housemates up for eviction are Jenkin, Noky, Chanelle, Olivia and Trish.

Olivia, Noky, Chanelle and Trish all had the most nominations from their fellow housemates this week seeing them join Jenkin who was put up during the Hunger Games task earlier this week.

Gaining four nominations, Chanelle was nominated by Jordan, Trish, Yinrun and Noky following her rule break.

Noky received three nominations from Henry, Yinrun and Tom and Trish received three nominations from Chanelle, Jenkin and Tom.

Lastly, Olivia received four nominations from Matty, Henry, and Jordan.

As five Big Brother housemates face the public vote, it makes it the highest number of housemates up for eviction in the ITV series to date.

Friday night will see two housemates be evicted from the Big Brtoher house and viewers can then watch AJ Odudu and Will Best grill the evictees in their first live interview on Big Brother: Late & Live.

Watch Big Brother on ITV2 and ITV Hub at 9pm daily.