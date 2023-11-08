With so many struggling to get their child to sleep and many others unsure as to how many hours their little one needs, we have looked into everything you need to know.

Whether you want some peace at night or are just curious about how many hours are needed, we have you covered.

How many hours of sleep does my child need each night?





The amount of sleep needed by babies and children differs as they age (Getty) (Image: Getty)

According to the Sleep Foundation, babies and children require differing hours of sleep each day.

It states that "children’s sleep needs change significantly as they get older," adding that those concerned should speak to a paediatrician.

Here is how much sleep babies and children should be getting over a 24-hour cycle:

Infant (4-12 months): 12-16 hours (including naps)

Toddler (1-2 years): 11-14 hours (including naps)

Nursery-aged (3-5 years): 10-13 hours (including naps)

School-aged (6-12 years): 9-12 hours

How to ensure your child is getting enough sleep

With so many parents struggling to get their children to sleep, body clock expert and Circada founder Sam Lewtas has revealed some top tips.

He states that the circadian rhythm or 'body clock' influences a lot about our lives such as "when we feel hungry, when we are alert, and how often and when we sleep".

He adds that our children's sleep can be thrown off by simple things like going to bed at different times each night or being exposed to too much artificial lighting.

He says: “The school holidays are bound to knock a child’s body clock out of sync as they may be allowed some late nights as a treat, whilst others may stay up playing video games or watching TV.

“Further, children’s eyes are more receptive to light than adults, meaning staying up past their usual bedtime in front of a screen can knock their body clock out of sync easily, whilst simultaneously disrupting the nocturnal rise in melatonin, which is a hormone linked to the functioning of our body clocks.

“If you’ve noticed your kids are struggling to get back into a routine post-school holiday, it is important to make sure they’re getting enough exposure to natural light, then reducing artificial light later in the evening and into the night.

“This exposure could come from playing in the park for an hour after school or walking to and from school if it’s possible, as well as playing in the garden, and making the most of after-school activities – especially those that are outdoors.

“By increasing kid's (and our own!) exposure to natural light, we can help to realign our body clocks, which in turn can help to improve our quality of sleep, and make sure we’re getting enough of it.”