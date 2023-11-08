He looked to be in good spirits as he greeted customers at his central London restaurant while wearing a monogrammed black chef's jacket.

This comes after the star was involved in a toboggan crash while filming for a brand-new ITV programme called Emission Impossible last month.

This crash occurred in the Austrian capital of Vienna, thankfully seeing the 47-year-old incur no visible injuries.

Gino D'Acampo makes first public appearance since toboggan crash

In pictures obtained by the Mail Online, Gino D'Acampo was spotted shaking hands with customers and fans as he paid a visit to one of his popular London locations.

Speaking about the show, he described it as "the worst shoot of my life" after an accident involving a toboggan and three other people reportedly forced production to screech to a halt.

Gino has since condemned ITV for allegedly not checking in on him after the collision which saw the star slide down on a toboggan while sipping on a cocktail.

Minutes later, he was reportedly crashed into by a mother and two sons who were said to be travelling at '30mph', seeing blood spill everywhere.

After the accident, Gino told The Sun: "I am shocked I have not had a phone call from ITV to see how I am and I cannot wait to talk to them about all of this."

He added: "After 22 years of working with them, I am in an accident and I get ill, and yet I don’t get a phone call; I smell a fish. I think ITV have no idea what happened.”

In a statement, ITV said: "Contrary to reports the shoot for Emission Impossible, which was produced for ITV by an independent production company, was postponed owing to illness.

"We have robust and comprehensive policies which we implement contractually with our suppliers and partners.

"The independent production companies who make shows for us have primary responsibility for the duty of care of everyone they work with, both on and off screen.

"This includes establishing appropriate health and safety arrangements. We are speaking with Betty TV, the production company who make Emission Impossible to clarify their position."