The Money Saving Expert was speaking to the audience of the Martin Lewis Money Show on ITV tonight when he issued the advice on X, formerly known as Twitter.

He explained how different job titles are cheaper than others when it comes to insurance companies covering you on your car.

Martin did, however, warn: "When considering whether you can use a different title, always imagine you were asking a reasonable person who knew what you do for a living.

"Would they say it was reasonable for you to describe yourself this way?"

Should you change your job title?





Can job picking save me money?

Just making small (legal) tweaks to your job title can cut your car insurance costs.

How does it work?

It's important to read this before you change your job title so you know what's a legitimate change and what isn't (this can be fraud if it's not done right).

What can't you do?

If you're an office administrator and you want to say you're a driving instructor as it's cheaper, this is simple fraud. And if your insurance company finds out, it could cancel your policy and add you to a central fraud database, which other insurers can see - making it hard to get coverage in future.

What can you do (legally)?

As, Martin says above - imagine you're asking a reasonable person who knew what you did for a living. Would they say it was reasonable for you to describe yourself this way?

"If they’d answer yes... then all's good.

"If they'd say no... don’t do it.

"If they’d say hmmm, I’m not sure... check with the insurer."

So don't just say you're a supply teacher if you've never set foot in a classroom. And, similarly, if you're saying you're a chicken chaser (yes, this is a real job!), your job needs to involve the chasing of chickens in some way.

However, if you couldn't find your job title in our list of occupations, then this is simple. You'll need to find an alternative that fits from the titles listed.

What if I have more than one job?

If you have more than one job, or you're a part-time student, it's worth checking both jobs, though be aware that some insurers will make you use the place where you spend the most time. But - be creative - if you own your own plumbing business, it's worth checking quotes for both plumber and for company director.