Jamie Lynn is a 32-year-old actress who has long had a tumultuous relationship with her world-famous older sibling.

The Toxic singer, 40, said her younger sister “never had to work for anything” and that she had always been “the bigger person”.

Britney was famously held for years in a strict conservatorship by their father.

Now, The Mirror has reported that Spears and former UKIP leader Nigel Farage are going to be heading to Australia.

One insider said: “Jamie Lynn has got decades of history and bad blood with Britney to rake over and has laid out her feelings pretty clearly in her own book. It will be interesting to hear her spill the beans about her life and her family and the controversial conservatorship - and to find out whether the sisters really do get along now - or not.”

In 2021, the siblings - who also have a brother, Bryan - were involved in a feud on social media with Britney publicly accusing her of being actively involved in the abusive conservatorship and Jamie Lynn insisting that she was unaware of what her sister had endured.

Jamie Lynn has spoken about the pain of growing up in Britney’s shadow. At the start of 2022 she published her memoir called Things I Should Have Said: Family, Fame, and Figuring it Out.

At the time, Britney threatened legal action, declaring: “As I was fighting the conservatorship and receiving a lot of press attention, she was writing a book capitalising on it. She rushed out salacious stories about me, many of them hurtful and outrageous.

"I was really let down. Shouldn't sisters be able to confess their fear or vulnerability to each other without that later being used as evidence of instability?”

The new series of I'm a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! will kick off on Sunday 19 November on ITV and Virgin Media One, it has been confirmed.