LOCALiQ’s submission, highlighting its SEO services work with client Ultimate Gaming Paradise, earned a spot on the winner’s list for the Best Commerce Search Marketing Initiative—SEO Category.

Gary Humphrey, Client Services Director at LOCALiQ, was thrilled with the award. “It really highlights the hard work and pride our team takes in helping our clients grow their businesses.

"A data-led approach is at the heart of what we do, so being transparent and upfront about the work we’re undertaking and the positive results our clients are receiving is a key principle in how we operate.

"We’re excited for the future and continuing to grow a formidable team of people who truly care about their clients and are committed to their success.”

Danny Goodwin, Search Engine Land’s Managing Editor and head of the judging committee for the 2023 program, was impressed with some innovative uses and integrations of new technologies, like generative AI. “Year after year, our work in search marketing seems to get more complex and challenging, but 2023 took it to an even more extreme level.

"Luckily, our industry is filled with smart, passionate people who are always ready to push the boundaries and take us where we’re going next—all while delivering ROI and value for clients and organisations."

LOCALiQ’s submission highlighted its SEO work with client Ultimate Gaming Paradise (Image: Ultimate Gaming Paradise)

About the Winning Campaign

Ultimate Gaming Paradise is a boutique company founded by gamers, for gamers, offering products from companies like ASUS, Xbox and PlayStation to customers across the UK.

Some wins from the campaign:

275% increase in total organic keywords

807% increase in clicks

Average page position increased by 12 places

600% increase in revenue

Matt Campbell, Director at Ultimate Gaming Paradise, was amazed by the results of the LOCALiQ campaign. “The gaming industry is highly competitive, and getting ahead of rivals can be a real challenge.

"Working on SEO with LOCALiQ has allowed us to take the next step in growing our business.

"The increase in organic keywords, clicks, and the 600% rise in revenue really surpassed my expectations.

"SEO has been our secret weapon and LOCALiQ have taught us how to wield it.”

2023 UK Search Awards

The UK Search Awards is back in its 14th year of recognising the very best UK search agencies and teams across England, Ireland, Scotland and Wales. LOCALiQ is among the UK Search Agencies recognised.

LOCALiQ is shortlisted for 3 categories at the 2023 UK Search Awards for its SEO services work with client, Ultimate Gaming Paradise:

Best Use of Search Gaming (Large)

Best Use of Search – Retail / Ecommerce (SEO)(Large)

Best Low Budget Campaign (SEO) (Large)

LOCALiQ wins national award (Image: Pixabay)

