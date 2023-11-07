Payments to eligible claimants in receipt of tax credits will begin from HMRC on Friday, November 10.

It is the second of three payments totalling £900 for those eligible and on means-tested benefits, such as Universal Credit, Pension Credit or tax credits, in 2023/24.

People on Tax Credits do not need to do anything to receive a payment.

If they are eligible, payment will be made automatically into the bank account where they receive their tax credits. They do not need to contact HMRC or apply for the payment.

The HMRC payment will appear on bank statements as ‘HMRC COLS’, referencing Cost of Living Support.

If customers have not received the Cost of Living Payment from HMRC, but believe they are eligible, they should wait until after 20 November before contacting HMRC.

This is to allow time for their bank, building society or credit union to process the payment.

DWP £300 cost of living payment eligibility

To be eligible for the latest cost-of-living payment from the DWP, someone needs to have been entitled to a payment for a qualifying benefit between August 18 and September 17, or a payment for an assessment period, ending between these dates.

From HMRC, they need to have received a payment of tax credits for any day between August 18 and September 17.

There are several benefits that could make claimants eligible for the cost of living payment, including Universal Credit and tax credits – through which 5.4 million households across the UK are expected to qualify, and Pension Credit, through which 1.4m pensioner households are expected to be paid while 1.3m will be eligible through legacy DWP benefits such as Jobseekers Allowance and Income Support, reaching a total of 8.1m households.

Eligible individuals do not need to apply for payments, as they are made automatically. Those eligible for cost of living payments through tax credits, and no other means-tested benefits, will be paid by HMRC shortly after DWP payments are made.

DWP cost of living payment dates 23/24

The exact payment dates are yet to be announced by the DWP, but this is when to expect each individual payment over the next year: