The 42-year-old presenter quit the ITV daytime show This Morning a few weeks ago but there are already reports regarding her next big job.

It’s said the BBC are keen for her to reunite with former Take Off co-star Bradley Walsh as a host on Gladiators.

The iconic 1990s game show is coming to the Beeb early next year with a second season to follow, and bosses are keen to get her on board with Bradley, 63, and his 35-year-old son Barney.

Holly as 𝗕𝗮𝗿𝗯𝗶𝗲 for Leigh Francis’ fancy dress birthday party in 2023. 💄🎀#HollyDressUps #HollyWilloughby pic.twitter.com/c3jdwoc0vj — Love Holly Willoughby (@hollywillslove) November 6, 2023

An insider told The Sun: ‘The BBC loves Brad and Barney, but it’s also been proved Brad and Holly have an amazing dynamic as they featured together on the Beeb show Take Off.

‘Since Holly departed from This Morning, lots of channels and broadcasters have been thinking about what she could bring to their shows.

‘And as she’s such a big star, she’s a natural fit for a huge entertainment show, which the reboot of Gladiators unquestionably is.’

Holly is no stranger to the BBC, having worked on CBBC early in her career before hosting Take Off with Bradley and teaming with Lee Mack on the recent Wim Hof-inspired show: Freeze the Fear.

"She’s an obvious choice to become the new Ulrika"





Late last year there were reports that the BBC were keen to bring her in, although bosses are happy to ‘let the dust settle’ before starting discussions.

The source added: "The Beeb will let the dust settle on her This Morning exit, and for the first series to run, before kicking off talks. But she’s an obvious choice to become the new Ulrika."

She said in a statement on Instagram in October that it was a ‘difficult goodbye’ to This Morning, but she had decided for herself and her family.

Thanking her co-stars and viewers, she also wrote: ‘To everyone who has ever worked on the show over the years, thank you so so much. This is such a difficult goodbye, you are incredible and I forever will be proud of what we’ve done together. Thank you to everyone at ITV for being supportive. To every guest who has sat on our sofa, thank you."