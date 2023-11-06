Fans of the show don’t have long to wait as the official start date for the 2023 series has been confirmed by ITV bosses, according to the Mirror.

While we haven’t seen any celebrity contestants be confirmed for the new series yet, fans can look forward to finding out the line-up sometime before the show starts.

When is I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! 2023 starting?





I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here!, hosted by Ant and Dec, will return to our screens on Sunday, November 19, reports the Mirror.

The full celebrity treatment... like no other 👀



I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! Coming soon to ITV1 and @ITVX #ImACeleb @imacelebrity @antanddec pic.twitter.com/DmGtkOuGQh — ITV (@ITV) October 20, 2023

Among those rumoured to be entering the jungle are former UKIP leader Nigel Farage, This Morning's Josie Gibson, JLS singer Marvin Humes and more.

No contestants have been confirmed to be taking part in the 2023 series of I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here!

Fans have less than two weeks to wait for the new series to start with an episode lasting 105 minutes.

Official TV listings for November 19 will be confirmed today (November 6), according to the newspaper.