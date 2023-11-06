Serious problems including long-lasting pain, hearing loss or blindness can result from a case of shingles.

If you’ve already had shingles once, you might be wondering if you can get it again – here’s what we know.

Can you get shingles more than once?





If you’ve already had shingles, you can get it for a second time, according to the NHS, so it’s important that you get vaccinated whether you’ve had it before or not.

If you need medical help, use 111 online to get assessed and directed to the right place for you.



— NHS England (@NHSEngland) November 4, 2023

NHS Inform Scotland explains that it’s “very rare” to have shingles more than twice.

The NHS advises that you call 111 as soon as you detect that you might have shingles.

What are the first signs of shingles?





The first signs of shingles can be a tingling or painful feeling in an area of skin or a headache or feeling generally unwell.

A few days later, someone who has shingles will notice a rash developing which will usually be found on their tummy or chest but it can appear anywhere including on their face, eyes and genitals.

The NHS website adds: “The rash appears as blotches on your skin, on 1 side of your body only. A rash on both the left and right of your body is unlikely to be shingles.”

Find out more about shingles via the NHS website.

Shingles is a painful disease affecting the skin and nerves. It can really affect your life and stop you doing things you enjoy.



The shingles vaccine reduces your chances of serious complications if you get the disease.



— NHS (@NHSuk) September 15, 2023

Who can get the shingles vaccine?





The shingles vaccine is recommended for people who are at a higher risk of getting shingles including adults turning 65, 70-79 year-olds and those who are 50 or over with a severely weakened immune system.

You can find out more about the shingles vaccine via our explainer here.

When you become eligible to have the shingles vaccine, your GP will contact you – usually by letter, text message, phone or email.

If you’re already seeing your GP for another reason, they might offer you the shingles vaccine then.