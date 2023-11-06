Luckily, there is a vaccination programme in place for certain groups of people most at risk.

Whether you're looking to book an appointment yourself or want to see what the eligibility is, here is everything you need to know.

Can shingles kill you?

Nowhere on the NHS website does it mention shingles causing death.

The website says: "Most people recover fully from shingles, but for some people the pain can last for months or even years."

This long-lasting pain is called post-herpetic neuralgia (PHN).

PHN is difficult to treat and the older you are the more likely you are to have it.

Shingles is a painful disease affecting the skin and nerves. It can really affect your life and stop you doing things you enjoy.



The shingles vaccine reduces your chances of serious complications if you get the disease.



According to the UK Government website, those aged between 70 and 79 who have not yet received a shingles vaccine are eligible in England and Wales.

Those turning 65 and 70 years old from September 1, 2023, and 65 to 70 from September 1 in subsequent years are also eligible.

Those aged over 50 who are severely immunosuppressed are also eligible for the two doses given.

In Scotland, the situation is similar with those aged 65 and 70 on September 1, 2023, allowed to have the jab and those aged between 71 and 79 also eligible, according to NHS Inform Scotland.

Over-50s who "have a severely weakened immune system" are eligible as well as over-50s "about to start immunosuppressive therapy".

Over-18s who have received a stem cell transplant or who have had CAR-T therapy are also eligible.

How do I get an appointment for my shingles vaccine?





According to the NHS website, your GP will usually contact you once you have become eligible for the shingles vaccine.

This will usually be done through a letter, text message, phone call or email.

Sometimes you will be offered a vaccine during a GP appointment you're attending for an unrelated reason.

In Scotland, you will be contacted by the local health board with those eligible typically invited to get theirs between January and April.